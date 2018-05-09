Aparavi Certifies Active Archive Platform with Caringo Swarm

Unprecedented growth in unstructured data is requiring organizations to consider new approaches to protection, retention and archive. Aparavi's Active Archive enables organizations to slow secondary storage growth by up to 75 percent while retaining data more intelligently both on premises and in one or more clouds. Partnering with Caringo gives service providers and IT administrators the full range of tools needed to achieve the operational and workflow efficiencies enabled by private, hybrid or public cloud services.

Caringo solves the issues associated with storing and protecting rapidly growing digital assets while keeping them online and accessible. Caringo Swarm brings organizations many of the benefits of the cloud right in their own data center, including hassle-free limitless scale; instant access over HTTP, S3 and NFS for traditional in-network access; and direct-to-consumer streaming. All with built-in data protection and an architecture that protects from hacks and ransomware.

"We are always looking for technological synergies with partners that help organizations overcome the relentless growth of unstructured data," said Tony Barbagallo, Caringo VP of Product. "Certifying Aparavi Active Archive with Caringo Swarm assures users that their approach to minimizing the burden of unstructured data within their organization or service offerings will work as intended without the need for any unnecessary additional steps."

Aparavi Active Archive masters out-of-control unstructured data growth with data protection, retention and archive. Aparavi slows secondary storage growth by 75 percent with guaranteed availability regardless of how long data is retained. The company's SaaS-based solution delivers true storage independence with on-premises and multi-cloud mobility and, along with an open data format, removes vendor-lock in forever. Aparavi enables organizations to leverage cloud economics and reduced storage spending for huge savings in both capital and operational expenses.

"We are pleased to work with Caringo to help minimize the growth of unstructured data that is threatening to overwhelm the ability of organizations to retain their business-critical information intelligently over the long term," said Jon Calmes, VP of Business Development. "Using a combination of our two solutions helps organizations get the upper hand on this data growth in today's modern multi-cloud environment, by overcoming the limitations of traditional data protection for an improved experience with a better return on investment."

About Aparavi

Aparavi, the world's leading SaaS-based active archive, helps organizations master out of control unstructured data growth. Delivering both on-premises and multi-cloud mobility, Aparavi provides true storage independence, and together with an open-data format removes vendor lock-in forever. Aparavi slows secondary storage growth by 75 percent with guaranteed availability regardless of how long data is retained, and pays for itself in reducing secondary storage spend. A pay-as-you-go model based on usage eliminates up-front expenditures for a lower total-cost-of-ownership. For more information visit http://www.aparavi.com .

About Caringo

Caringo was founded in 2005 to change the economics of storage by designing software from the ground up to solve the issues associated with relentless data growth. Caringo's flagship product, Swarm, decouples data from applications and hardware providing a foundation for continued data access and analysis that continuously evolves while guaranteeing data integrity. Today, Caringo software-defined object storage solutions are used to preserve and provide access to rapidly scaling data sets across many industries by organizations such as NEP, iQ Media, Argonne National Labs, Texas Tech University, Department of Defense, the Brazilian Federal Court System, City of Austin, British Telecom and hundreds more worldwide. For more information, visit www.Caringo.com.

