Aparavi Launches in Europe with the Appointment of Gregor Bieler as CEO

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APARAVI® Software Corporation, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, today announced the company's launch of its European subsidiary in Munich, Germany, and the appointment of Gregor Bieler, former General Manager and member of the Executive Board of Microsoft Germany, as CEO EMEA.

Aparavi's mission is to put companies of all sizes in control of their data and sustainably increase their business success. The Aparavi Platform is the core of the solution, which is based on intelligent machine learning. Thanks to the intuitive UI, companies can easily discover, classify, optimize, and exploit their data without needing in-depth IT knowledge.

"I am proud to join Aparavi, which has proven itself as an essential Platform in data intelligence in the U.S. and Europe," says Gregor Bieler, adding, "Every company should have greater insight of their data and know with certainty how to use it profitably for itself to secure competitive advantages. I am very much looking forward to supporting Aparavi."

Before Aparavi, Bieler was General Manager at Microsoft. He was responsible for expanding the partner business, which accounts for more than 90 percent of sales. Prior to that, he held management positions at PayPal and Logitech Europe and was CEO of the mobile payment provider Unwire. Bieler is part of several international advisory boards, including IT services provider Dustin in Stockholm, workforce IT provider ATOSS in Munich and GlobalLogic, a product development expert in Silicon Valley.

Know and exploit your digital assets

Data is the new currency – it exists in large quantities in every company and can provide valuable insights into optimized processes, improving the customer experience or unlocking new business opportunities. However, studies have shown that 80 percent of corporate data lies dormant and unstructured on servers. As a result, companies have no control over this alleged capital and cannot use it in a way that generates profit. Yet, this data is often the key to success in securing sustainable competitive advantages.

"Companies need control over their data to leverage hidden potential. Aparavi gives them this control – that's our mission," said Adrian Knapp, founder of Aparavi. "We are very pleased to have Gregor Bieler as CEO EMEA. His global market expertise, experience with partners, the channel, and enterprises – from mid-sized companies to DAX corporations – is the ideal mix to help us with our mission. I am excited to have Gregor tackle this task with Aparavi."

Using Machine Learning to Achieve Success: Finding, Classifying, Optimizing and Using Data

Aparavi shows how easy and cost-effective it can be to control your own company data:

Increase business potential : The Aparavi Platform is the core of the cloud-based solution. It includes the intuitive UI – even inexperienced employees can easily and cost-effectively discover, classify, optimize, and use unstructured data in any IT environment – whether on premise, in the cloud, or hybrid – to leverage business potential.

: The Aparavi Platform is the core of the cloud-based solution. It includes the intuitive UI – even inexperienced employees can easily and cost-effectively discover, classify, optimize, and use unstructured data in any IT environment – whether on premise, in the cloud, or hybrid – to leverage business potential. Increase performance : Aparavi helps consolidate or dispose of data quickly and easily to reduce the load on systems and improve IT performance.

: Aparavi helps consolidate or dispose of data quickly and easily to reduce the load on systems and improve IT performance. Secure Compliance Management : Thanks to hundreds of predefined industry-specific policies and global patterns, Aparavi enables organizations to implement and comply with policies, guidelines and regulations such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") and the California Privacy Rights Act ("CPRA").

: Thanks to hundreds of predefined industry-specific policies and global patterns, Aparavi enables organizations to implement and comply with policies, guidelines and regulations such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") and the California Privacy Rights Act ("CPRA"). Rapid deployment: The solution can be implemented in any organization within 30 minutes.

About Aparavi Software Corporation

Aparavi is the data intelligence and automation platform helping organizations find and unlock the value of data, no matter where it lives. Aparavi cloud-based platform with deep intelligence finds, automates, governs, and consolidates distributed data easily. We ensure secure access for modern data demands of analytics, machine learning, and collaboration connecting business and IT to transform data into a competitive asset. Aparavi is a privately funded company headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, visit aparavi.com, and stay informed by following Aparavi on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Tyler Bryant

[email protected]

(813)951-4169

SOURCE Aparavi

Related Links

https://aparavi.com/

