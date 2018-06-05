Aparavi Partners with Service Providers to Deliver Customers True Storage Independence with On-Premises and Multi-Cloud Mobility

Aparavi Active Archive masters out-of-control unstructured data growth with data protection, retention and archive while delivering true storage independence with on-premises and multi-cloud mobility and a pay-as-you-go model based on usage. The Aparavi Advantage Partner Program provides resellers with the ability to capitalize on the rapid growth of cloud storage, the desire for multi-cloud management, and a recurring revenue model with multi-tier and multi-tenant capabilities designed to help them deliver the right solution to large enterprises and/or multiple customers on a single instance.

With no program fees, infrastructure costs or revenue requirements, Aparavi makes it easy to become a partner. The Aparavi Advantage Partner Program provides generous margins along with billing based on partners' customers' aggregate usage for the best cost savings. Aparavi provides its partners with industry-best practices for marketing and selling to ensure success and help drive demand. One-on-one training, co-branded marketing assets/campaigns and sales assistance help partners get started. Aparavi bills service providers for aggregated usage with service providers billing their customers. Partners are not required to meet monthly or annual minimum revenue requirements.

"Organizations need a better way to manage and protect their massive unstructured data growth without having to buy more disk, more backup software and more cloud storage," said Jon Calmes, vice president of business development. "As a channel-centric company, we are looking to partner with service providers who want to be a part of the fast-growing market to help solve these data management challenges. We offer customers both true multi-cloud mobility as well as hybrid implementations that allow active movement between clouds and on-premises. Service providers joining the Aparavi Advantage Partner Program can start at any size and scale over time to petabytes of data protected, retained and archived."

Service providers and resellers interested in joining the Aparavi Partner Program can get more information at https://www.aparavi.com/partners/

About Aparavi

Aparavi, the world's leading SaaS-based active archive, helps organizations master out of control unstructured data growth. Delivering both on-premises and multi-cloud mobility, Aparavi delivers true storage independence, and together with an open-data format removes vendor lock-in forever. Aparavi slows secondary storage growth by 75 percent with guaranteed availability regardless of how long data is retained, and pays for itself in reducing secondary storage spend. A pay-as-you-go model based on usage eliminates up-front expenditures for a better total cost of ownership. For more information visit http://www.aparavi.com.

