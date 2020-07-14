Aparna Abburi To Lead Growth Of Cigna Medicare Advantage Business

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aparna Abburi has been named president of Cigna's Medicare Advantage (MA) business. Abburi, who brings years of industry experience to her new role, is responsible for leading Cigna's MA business as it continues to grow aggressively in key geographic markets and through product diversity.

"Aparna joins Cigna at a pivotal time where she will lead our next chapter of accelerated growth and truly help make health care more simple, affordable and predictable for those we serve," said Brian Evanko, president of Cigna's Government Business, which includes MA. "She brings the right skills and background to our organization at exactly the right time."

Cigna's MA business completed its largest expansion to date last year and is pursuing another significant expansion in 2021 as part of its commitment to deliver 10 percent to 15 percent annual customer growth over the long term.

"I am thrilled to join a team with a strong foundation for growth and proven track record of success – whether it's Cigna's industry-leading Net Promoter Scores, historically strong Stars ratings or deep physician relationships," Abburi said. "It is an honor to lead this team in providing even more Cigna MA customers with simple, affordable, predicable solutions that meet their personal needs."

Abburi joins Cigna from Health Care Services Corporation (HCSC) where she served as president of the Medicare business, including Medicare Advantage, Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) and Medicare Supplement. Before that, she held various leadership roles at Centene and UnitedHealth Group. Abburi earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from India's Birla Institute of Technology and Science and a master's degree in business administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

For information about Cigna's MA plans, please visit www.cigna.com/medicare

