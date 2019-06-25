Apartment Butler Rebrands, Now Known as Spruce

HOUSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment Butler, the provider of hotel-inspired services that residents demand and actually use, today announced a comprehensive rebrand and name change to Spruce. The new branding better reflects what consumers expect from a technology brand with an innovative, disruptive offering, while better reflecting the company's most popular services.

"Since our inception just a few short years ago, we have experienced an incredible rate of growth, demonstrating the demand residents have for hotel-inspired services in their apartment homes," said Ben Johnson, CEO and founder of Spruce. "We believe the new Spruce brand name better connects with consumers and reflects the full range of services we have to offer."

Spruce provides a full suite of hotel-inspired services to apartment residents, including:

Daily chores

Housekeeping

Pet care (dog walking, pet sitting, etc.),

Laundry and dry cleaning

Unlike "service referral" platforms, Spruce is intimately involved in the logistics and operations of their local service providers. Spruce mandates background checks, insurance, training, scheduling processes, and quality control on all service professionals, who wear Spruce-branded uniforms whenever they are present in Spruce-powered communities. Spruce also maintains a dedicated national customer service team that provides full-time text, email, and phone support directly to residents.

"The typical apartment community has numerous unchecked and ununiformed service providers. Dog walkers, housekeepers delivery handlers, and numerous other service providers visit their community every day," Johnson said. "This creates disruption to leasing staff, confusion at the community and, worst of all, risk. By requiring background checks and uniforms, combined with a staff portal showing resident authentication and status of all service providers, Spruce increases the likelihood that the service providers your residents hire to manage their homes and care for their pets will act appropriately and professionally."

In addition to comprehensive support, Spruce is dedicated to providing services that residents actually use. In fact, half of residents in Spruce-powered apartment communities activate their accounts just days after moving into their community, with typical Spruce customers spending on average $1,000 on Spruce services.

"Today's residents aren't just looking for a place to live. They're looking for a living experience, one that includes not only great amenities, but also great services," said Joe Melton, vice president of marketing and management support services at Morgan Group. "Spruce offers the high-quality home services that residents want and actually use, helping our communities differentiate themselves from the competition and add value for our residents. And all of their service professionals are background checked and uniformed, adding a layer of comfort for both our teams and residents when they are onsite."

Additionally, Spruce increases the appeal of moving into a Spruce-powered community by offering an average $13,000 in annual move-in credits per community.

About Spruce

Spruce is the most comprehensive provider of hotel-inspired services that residents demand and actually use to the multifamily industry. The company currently provides daily chores, housekeeping, pet care, laundry and dry cleaning services to more than 200 select communities owned and/or managed by 13 of the 15 largest Texas apartment companies.

