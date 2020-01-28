Apartment Guide Report Shows Nationwide Rent Prices Continue to Climb, But Not in the Most Expensive Cities

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment Guide has released its 2020 Rent Report, which shows the average rent price for studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments increased nationwide. According to the findings, the average one-bedroom apartment rented for about $1,540 in 2019, up about 3% from the previous year. In fact, the report finds prices for all unit sizes rose by a larger percentage year over year, with the exception of studio apartments.

However, several large cities that are notorious for exceptionally high prices actually saw decreases in average rent over the same time period. Rent prices in the three cities with the highest average monthly apartment prices (New York, San Francisco and Boston) dropped across the board in 2019.

"Affordability remains a major concern for apartment renters across the country," says Ryan Davis, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Business for Apartment Guide's parent company, RentPath. "While high demand is contributing to price increases nationwide, there are neighborhoods and communities in almost every city that are more reasonably priced. Renters just need to shop around and determine what location and costs make sense for them."

In addition to highlighting national trends, the Apartment Guide Rent Report also finds:

One region where rent prices are increasing at a faster rate than anywhere else in the country

Surprising states and cities where one-bedroom rent prices increased and decreased the most in 2019

The specific renter demographics who feel rent prices are too high and which renter groups are most satisfied with their living conditions

An overwhelming majority of renters eventually want to own a home, but their short-term housing plans contradict that goal

Read the full report for additional insights and details on these emerging trends.

