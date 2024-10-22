APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU, Choice for 1 in 20 American Travelers to Japan, to Participate in Tourism Event in New York; U.S. Visitors to Japan Up 150%

TOKYO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., the operator of APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU, chosen by approximately 1 in 20 visitors from the United States to Japan (*1), will participate in the TOKYO CITY PROMOTION 2024 in NYC to be hosted by the Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau (TCVB) and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) in New York on October 25, 2024.

Images1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202410178273/_prw_PI1fl_8MN0rPUT.png

Based on data from January to September 2024, visitors from the U.S.A. to Japan have increased 150% from the corresponding period in 2019 (*2). Japan is currently garnering a lot of attention, and MIMARU, the No. 1 apartment hotel with locations in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, will help guests journey through the various facets of Japanese culture, including anime, characters and mascots, J-pop, samurai, Japanese cuisine, and more.

(*1) Calculated based on visitor data from June 2024 (according to Japan National Tourism Organization, or JNTO) and the number of U.S.A. nationals who stayed at MIMARU

(*2) Based on the comparison of JNTO data from January to September of 2019 and 2024, respectively

As the No. 1 apartment hotel, MIMARU provides groundbreaking quality stays for families and groups in the popular destinations of Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, offering a space where everyone can enjoy staying together. 20% of guests at MIMARU come from the U.S.A., and 90% are families, showing MIMARU's high popularity with families from the U.S.A. The spacious rooms designed to accommodate 4 or more guests all come equipped with kitchens and dining spaces, making them perfect for groups. Furthermore, the MIMARU SUITES series offers rooms with a spaciousness that meets the worldwide standard for suites, all with two or more bedrooms ideal for adult groups. Guests can also experience a uniquely Japanese stay in one of the many concept rooms, such as the Pokemon Room and Ninja Room. The hospitality at MIMARU is constantly evolving with convenient new services, support from the friendly, English-speaking staff from all over the world, and introductions to experiences where guests can dip their toes in traditional Japanese culture.

Images2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202410178273/_prw_PI2fl_lR36EvT7.png

The Appeal of MIMARU for Family Vacations from the U.S.A.:

Ideal Locations: All 27 locations across Tokyo , Osaka , and Kyoto , have great access to airports and sightseeing spots.

, , and , have great access to airports and sightseeing spots. Spacious Rooms: Rooms range from approximately 40 to 100 square feet, so everyone can stay together comfortably.

Perfect for Long Stays: All rooms are equipped with a kitchen and living/dining space, and each MIMARU location has on-site laundry facilities.

Convenient Services: Same-day luggage delivery to and from Haneda and Narita Airport with KURO-GO (a paid service available only for individual bookings), etc. is available.

MIMARU SUITES: All rooms have at least 2 bedrooms, ensuring privacy between family members.

Concept Rooms: MIMARU offers Pokemon, Ninja, Ukiyo-e, and other themed rooms.

Multinational Staff: English-speaking staff from 37 countries and regions will introduce guests to cool cultural experiences.

MIMARU Staff Recommend Unique Cultural Experiences to Enhance Guests' Trips

MIMARU's multinational staff will recommend and provide information on Japan's treasure trove of locations and experiences both old and new, from the main sightseeing spots and traditional events such as festivals to enjoyable walks through the local streets, popular anime and characters/mascots, the latest trending spots, and more.

Images3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202410178273/_prw_PI3fl_A3fqS8FZ.png

Touring Tokyo-Kyoto-Osaka-Hiroshima: For first-timers to Japan, using an unlimited rail pass to freely travel by train along the golden route is highly recommended. The view of Mt. Fuji from the bullet train is one highlight of the route. Hiroshima is just a 90-minute trip from Osaka and Kyoto, so it's easy to make a day trip using MIMARU as a travel base.

Meet Popular Characters: Where could travelers find a better location for subculture like anime, games, and J-pop than Akihabara in Tokyo? Not to mention, anime merchandise specialty shops and character cafes are spread all throughout Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto. At MIMARU, guests can also stay in a room where they will be greeted by a giant Snorlax.

Try the Full Spectrum of Japanese Ramen: Japanese ramen's popularity is going strong in the U.S.A. even now. In Japan's major cities, travelers can try all the different types to their heart's content for roughly 1,000 Japanese yen (7 USD), from tonkotsu (pork bone broth) to soy sauce, miso, salt, and even regional specialty variations.

Samurai & Ninja Experiences: At MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi North, constructed with Osaka Castle as its concept, guests will be greeted by armor worn by the Shogun and samurai upon entering. Additionally, guests can explore the samurai-themed museum in Kyoto and join in on a ninja experience recommended by MIMARU in Tokyo that the whole family will enjoy.

MIMARU Locations: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202410178273/_prw_PI7fl_tsXCrX4v.jpg

For each picture, please visit the link below:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202410178273?p=images

MIMARU Official Website: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/

Sustainability webpage: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/sustainability/

(C) Pokemon. (C) Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

SOURCE Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.