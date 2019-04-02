Apartment Industry Expert Lisa Trosien Named to LeaseLock Advisory Board

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the only provider of a nationwide A-rated lease insurance program that totally eliminates security deposits in rental housing, today announced Lisa Trosien, a well-known and highly regarded strategist, speaker and educator in the apartment industry, has joined its Multifamily Advisory Board.

In this role, Trosien will draw on her more than 20 years of multifamily experience and her rich insight into apartment operations to serve as a key advisor to LeaseLock's enterprise business strategy. Lisa has worked on every asset type and is considered one of the industry's top thought leaders on topics such as leasing, marketing, maintenance, technology, resident retention and employee training. Although her efforts have focused on working with a long list of NMHC Top 50 owners and operators over the years, she has helped a wide range of supplier partners develop a deep understanding of the multifamily industry as well.

"We are profoundly honored that Lisa has joined our Multifamily Advisory Board," said Reichen Kuhl, co-founder and CEO of LeaseLock. "Her unparalleled knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we create a true paradigm shift in the apartment industry through the widespread adoption of our Zero Deposit solution. We look forward to working together to transform the way people rent."

Trosien's speaking and consulting services can be accessed at her ApartmentExpert.com site. She is also part of the team that provides educational programs through ApartmentAllStars.com. Additionally, Lisa has provided insight into the apartment industry for Forbes, the Chicago Tribune, The Washington Post, Business Week, National Public Radio and The Wall Street Journal. She is a member of Multihousing Pro's Editorial Advisory Board, and is a contributor to publications such as the Journal of Property Management, Multifamily Executive, units Magazine, Multi-Housing News and Rent and Retain.

LeaseLock is the first nationwide Lease Insurance program, launching across more than 1 million rental units across the NMHC Top 50. Leading operators who have replaced security deposits with LeaseLock include Avenue5 Residential, Lennar Multifamily Communities and ROCO Real Estate.

