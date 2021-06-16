Apartment Lease-Up Experts Secures 90% Occupancy at Avery Dania Point, the New Luxury Apartment Complex in Dania Beach, Florida, Developed by the Meyers Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meyers Group announced today that Avery Dania Pointe, its newest high-end rental complex in Dania Beach, Florida, is 90% leased, thanks to Apartment Lease-Up Experts (www.apartmentleaseupexperts.com). When Apartment Lease-Up Experts was hired to secure renters at the 264 unit complex in November, only 22% of the units were leased. Avery Dania Pointe originally opened its leasing office in February 2020, during the height of the pandemic and economic turmoil. Fast forward to today, with Apartment Lease-Up as the only leasing company onsite, the occupancy is at 90+% and going strong.

Apartment Lease-Up Experts

According to Cito Beguiristain, Meyers Group Sr. VP Planning and Development, "Apartment Lease-Up Experts dramatically increased the number of approved applications immediately upon starting at Avery Dania Pointe Apartments. They greatly increased our lease-up velocity, helping us toward our 100% leased goal."

Avery at Dania Pointe is the newest luxury apartment community located in the heart of Broward. Its master plan embraces the life/work/shop/play/destination concept created by The Meyers Group. Amenities include resort pool, private cabanas, spa with waterfall, fitness center, game room, gourmet kitchen, theater, and more. The 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom floorplans range from 692 sq. ft. to 1,255 sq. ft. Prices start at $1,895 per month to $3,200, and for a limited time, the first month's rent is free.

Santiago Illia, President and Founder of Apartment Lease-Up Experts attributes his success to his accelerated leasing program, which has tripled the previous leasing numbers. With only about 20 apartments left to lease, Santiago says that Avery Dania Pointe will be at 100% by the end of July 1, 2020. He and Vice President (and fiance) Sasha Ezquerra's personalized approach to each and every project gives them a leg up on their competition. According to Sasha Ezquerra, "When the Meyers Group first came to us to help them fill Avery Dania Pointe to 100% capacity, they were giving 2 1/2 months' rent-free. Since we took over, we decreased to the actual concession of 1 month free rent and increased the price twice without any effect on leasing velocity. We immediately identify qualified tenants by using social media and guerilla marketing."

Cito Beguiristain of the Meyers Group adds, "I have used Apartment Lease-Up Experts on another project as well in Ft. Myers when we had an occupancy drop and they performed fantastically. I would recommend Santiago Illia and his team to anybody who needs a leasing boost."

Apartment Lease-Up Experts has worked with over 300 multi-family projects all over the country. President Santiago Illia and Vice President Sasha Ezquerra are from Argentina and are trilingual in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Contact: Kim Morgan PR, [email protected], (954-261-2149)

