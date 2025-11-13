Apartment List Partners with Airbnb to Help Renters Earn Extra Income Through Airbnb-friendly Apartments

New search experience connects renters to properties that allow, short-term hosting on Airbnb, offering a competitive edge for multifamily operators

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment List, a leading online rental marketplace, has introduced Airbnb-friendly apartments to its platform. Renters can now easily find properties that allow hosting on Airbnb using the new Airbnb-friendly filter, currently available in 25 cities and set to expand.

Empowering Modern Renters to Live on Their Own Terms

According to a 2024 study by NMHC, over 60% of Gen Z say renting out their home on a website like Airbnb would be important in improving their current financial health1 - underscoring a growing demand for this type of lifestyle flexibility. For property managers and operators, the new feature offers a powerful new way to attract and retain this growing segment of residents.

"At Apartment List, we know today's renters want more than square footage and price—they're seeking homes that fit their lives. Financial flexibility is at the heart of that," said Matthew Woods, CEO of Apartment List. "Our partnership with Airbnb makes that possible, empowering renters to turn their homes into opportunities that support both their lifestyle and their income goals."

"Partnering with Apartment List helps expand the Airbnb-friendly concept for multifamily communities nationwide," said Jesse Stein, global head of real estate for Airbnb. "By integrating Airbnb-friendly apartments directly into the search experience, we're making it even simpler for more renters to find places where hosting is an option, and easier for operators to engage with this growing trend."

Driving Growth for Multifamily Operators

For property managers and operators, the new Airbnb-friendly feature on Apartment List offers a powerful way to attract and retain this emerging segment of residents. Participating communities can highlight their Airbnb-friendly status directly on Apartment List through a search filter and amenity badge, increasing visibility with high-intent renters.

Getting Started with Airbnb-friendly Living

Finding an Airbnb-friendly apartment on Apartment List is simple:

Use the Airbnb-friendly filter : When searching for apartments, select the "Airbnb-friendly" option under filters or amenities to see only properties that allow hosting.

: When searching for apartments, select the "Airbnb-friendly" option under filters or amenities to see only properties that allow hosting. Look for the Airbnb-friendly badge : Listings that qualify display an Airbnb-friendly badge within the amenities section, along with a dedicated card highlighting hosting details.

: Listings that qualify display an Airbnb-friendly badge within the amenities section, along with a dedicated card highlighting hosting details. Explore and connect: Browse available Airbnb-friendly properties and seamlessly connect directly to start the rental and hosting journey.

For additional details on Apartment List and all the features available to renters and property managers, visit www.apartmentlist.com . For more information on Airbnb-friendly apartments, visit www.airbnb.com/airbnb-friendly .

About Apartment List

At Apartment List , we match renters with homes they'll love. Our AI-powered platform makes leasing smarter for everyone—helping multifamily partners attract, nurture, and retain residents across the entire renter journey. With over 7 million rental units, Apartment List has helped millions of renters find their next home since its founding in 2011.

