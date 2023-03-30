ApartmentGeofencing.com Introduces the Future of AI-Powered Video

Digital marketing company utilizes an integration with OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, to transform the way apartments create professional-quality videos for the multifamily industry

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ApartmentGeofencing.com is breaking down barriers for apartments of all sizes with an AI-Powered service that creates engaging and effective video content in minutes, using only photos and content from websites and social media.

An example of an AI-Powered video from ApartmentGeofencing.com, made for The Crosby, a luxury apartment complex in Dallas, TX

"As an industry, we've always wanted a video-first strategy," said Matthew Kilmurry, Founder and CEO of ApartmentGeofencing.com. "But with limited budgets at the property level and the associated high costs with video production, that dream has never taken flight – until now! With the help of AI, we can now have a constant flow of compelling and affordable video for every property that can lead the digital strategy. It's an exciting time!"

ApartmentGeofencing.com prides itself in finding the newest, most innovative ways to provide digital marketing services to the multifamily industry. As the leader in streaming TV advertising for multifamily, the utilization of AI video production was the perfect addition to their stack of products.

Apartment marketers can use AI-Powered video to showcase their apartments' features, amenities, and neighborhoods in a compelling and visually appealing way. With the help of AI, ApartmentGeofencing.com makes it easy for clients to create high-quality videos in minutes, without the need for expensive equipment or software. Clients can then provide feedback to change certain customizable features such as text, images, and branding elements. Once completed, the client will have the finished product in a variety of formats for use on streaming TV, social media, websites, or other marketing channels.

ApartmentGeofencing.com has already received rave reviews from beta users who have praised the service for its eye-catching video, flexibility, and affordability.

ApartmentGeofencing.com is a digital marketing agency that equips multifamily marketers with the most advanced location-based advertising on the market – geofencing. Find out where your prospects live, work, and play – then target them directly with enticing creative ads and streaming TV commercials.

