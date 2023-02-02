ApartmentGeofencing.com Ranked #1 In the Country for Multifamily® Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ApartmentGeofencing.com is proud to announce that the company has ranked #1 in the supplier category in the nationwide Best Places to Work (BPW) Multifamily® and #5 BPW Multifamily® for Women, published annually by Multifamily Leadership. The program recognizes companies who have established and foster outstanding workplace environments.

ApartmentGeofencing.com's VP of Digital Marketing, Charlotte Barter, accepts award for #1 place in nationwide Multifamily Program

The rigorous assessment process evaluates each company's employee policies, procedures, and responses from the employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the Multifamily Apartment Industry and attract new leaders to the industry.

Matthew Kilmurry, Founder and CEO of ApartmentGeofencing.com, has been a pioneer in digital marketing within the multifamily industry since the early 2000s. His company has grown rapidly since its founding in 2019, and he attributes much of the success of his employee's satisfaction to the implementation of core values that everyone must share: accountability, authenticity, caring, surprise & delight, and x-ray vision.

As CEOs and executive teams create culture and innovation around the client experience, employee engagement is a key driver to meet multiple challenges. The BPW Multifamily® program recognizes those companies and acknowledges that employees can be a company's strongest and most valuable asset.

Matthew echoed the sentiment on employees: "How does a remote company win first place as a best place to work? I think the biggest reason is trust. When we first decided to go fully remote, I told the team I've never worked for a remote company, let alone be CEO of one. I said that if we are going to make it great that everyone needs to contribute to creating a world-class culture. I trusted them to take the lead and the team really stepped up. This award is a testament to them and how much they care."

ApartmentGeofencing.com has a unique company culture rooted in kindness and authenticity. At the center of our core values, we remind ourselves to enjoy the journey.

ApartmentGeofencing.com is a digital marketing agency that equips multifamily marketers with the most advanced location-based advertising on the market – geofencing. Find out where your prospects live, work, and play – then target them directly with enticing creative ads and streaming TV commercials.

SOURCE ApartmentGeofencing.com