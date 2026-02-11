ApartmentRatings and SatisFacts Announce the 2025 Multifamily Resident Experience and Reputation Award Winners

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ApartmentRatings , the country's most relied-upon ratings and reviews platform for renters, has revealed the recipients of its annual epIQ Top Rated Community Awards. This recognition celebrates multifamily communities nationwide that delivered outstanding living experiences to their residents throughout 2025.

Concurrently, SatisFacts , the premier provider of multifamily survey, research, and data services, has announced the recipients of its 2025 SatisFacts National Resident Satisfaction Awards. SatisFacts and ApartmentRatings work in tandem to drive success for multifamily operators in resident retention and online reputation.

These winning communities and management firms delivered exceptional living experiences using data-informed strategies.

ApartmentRatings epIQ Top Rated Community Awards: Celebrating Excellence Through Verified Renter Reviews

The winners of the epIQ Top Rated Community Awards are determined by genuine feedback submitted by real prospective and current renters who share reviews about their property tours and living experiences on ApartmentRatings.com .

For a community to be eligible for the recognition, it needed to receive at least 5 new reviews during the current award year and achieve an epIQ Index grade of A+ (95.00) or higher. A select group of 454 communities across the nation qualified for the award in 2025 by meeting this top-tier criteria.

See the complete list of 2025 epIQ Top Rated Award winners at https://www.apartmentratings.com/top-rated-awards/ . Winning communities can also be identified by "Top Rated Community" window clings displayed on-site.

Spotlighting ApartmentRatings' Consistently High Performers

Among the more than 150,000 U.S. communities with profiles on ApartmentRatings, the highest performing 100 are celebrated monthly for achieving the top epIQ Index grade of A+, based on renter feedback. In 2025, 23 communities were successful in maintaining this exceptional A+ Top 100 performance status for all 12 months of the year.

SatisFacts National Resident Satisfaction Awards: A Benchmark for Superior Service

The SatisFacts National Resident Satisfaction Awards distinguish multifamily management companies and communities in the United States and Canada that demonstrate a superior resident experience, evidenced by high resident satisfaction and retention rates as measured by SatisFacts resident satisfaction survey results.

SatisFacts Insite surveys are completed by residents at critical moments in the rental journey, including Touring, Move-In, Maintenance, Pre-Renewal, and Move-Out. Annual surveys assess the overall resident experience throughout the year.

National Resident Satisfaction Management Company Award winners maintained a SatisFacts portfolio score of 4.25 or above (out of 5.0), and a minimum of 100 resident survey completions in 2025. See all 2025 Company winners at https://www.satisfacts.com/awards/ .

National Resident Satisfaction Community Award winners maintained a score of 4.25 or above (out of 5.0), with a minimum of 25 resident survey completions. An elite group of 3,163 communities nationwide qualified for this accolade in 2025. Winning communities can be identified by "Resident Satisfaction Award Winner" window clings displayed on-site.

"The continuous advancement of ApartmentRatings and SatisFacts, leveraging cutting-edge assets like the epIQ index and AI-powered data analytics, is central to driving substantial gains in resident retention and overall satisfaction," said James Watters, Director of Operations at ApartmentRatings & SatisFacts.

"We take immense pride in acknowledging the communities and management firms that distinguished themselves in 2025 by delivering exceptional living experiences through a commitment to data-informed strategies," added Watters. "Our sincere congratulations go out to every one of this year's honorees!"

About ApartmentRatings & SatisFacts

ApartmentRatings & SatisFacts is multifamily's leading provider of employee and resident surveys and largest source for verified online renter reviews. Our comprehensive solution ensures success in resident retention, review management, online reputation, and employee satisfaction. Through extensive AI-driven data analysis and unrivaled education with custom action plans, our partners are able to better attract, understand, and retain customers, with proven reduction in turnover and vacancy, and increased NOI.

SatisFacts pioneered the Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient (epIQ) Index, which serves as the multifamily industry's leading reputation metric that delivers the most authentic and actionable community performance data for resident experience, ultimately driving higher value at community and portfolio levels.

