ApartmentRatings.com & SatisFacts Announce The Top Multifamily Communities and Management Companies of the Year

Exclusive, extensive full-year resident satisfaction data from 2023 was used to determine the recipients of the highly anticipated annual multifamily industry awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ApartmentRatings.com , the most trusted ratings and reviews site for renters nationwide, has announced the winners of its annual ApartmentRatings epIQ Top Rated Community Awards, recognizing multifamily communities across the country that provided exceptional living experiences to their residents in 2023.

Concurrently, SatisFacts , the leading multifamily survey, research, and data provider, announced the winners of its 2023 SatisFacts National Resident Satisfaction Awards. SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings work in partnership to ensure success in resident retention, review management and online reputation.

ApartmentRatings epIQ Top Rated Community Awards: Determined By Real, Authentic Renter Feedback

The epIQ Top Rated Community Awards are determined by feedback provided by real prospects and renters who write and post authentic reviews on the ApartmentRatings website, which is widely known for being the largest source for online renter reviews and ratings in multifamily.

To be eligible for the award, communities needed to receive at least 5 new reviews in the current award year and earn an epIQ Index grade of an A+(95.00). An elite group of 386 communities nationwide qualified for the accolade in 2023 under this top-tier criteria.

The complete list of the 2023 epIQ Top Rated Award winners can be found at https://www.apartmentratings.com/top-rated-awards/ . Winners can also be identified by "Top Rated Community" window clings displayed on-site at winning communities.

SatisFacts National Resident Satisfaction Awards: The Proof Is In The Feedback

SatisFacts National Resident Satisfaction Awards recognize multifamily management companies and communities across the United States and Canada that provide an extraordinary living experience to their residents, evidenced by superior resident satisfaction and retention rates as measured by SatisFacts Insite® and Annual survey scores.

SatisFacts Insite surveys are completed by residents at different touchpoints throughout the rental lifecycle, including Touring, Move-In, Maintenance, and Pre-Renewal. Separately, Annual surveys evaluate collective experience throughout the year.

National Resident Satisfaction Management Company Award winners maintained a SatisFacts portfolio score of 4.25 or above (out of 5.0), and a minimum of 100 resident Insite or Annual survey completions in 2023. The list of all Insite and Annual Company winners for 2023 can be viewed at https://www.satisfacts.com/awards/.

National Resident Satisfaction Community winners maintained a score of 4.25 or above (out of 5.0), with a minimum of 25 Insite or Annual resident survey completions. A top-tier group of 3,389 communities nationwide qualified for this accolade in 2023. These recipients can be identified by "Resident Satisfaction Award Winner" window clings displayed on-site at winning communities.

"We're thrilled that even more multifamily communities qualified for Top Rated Community and National Resident Satisfaction awards this year over last, illustrating how actionable data can drive tangible improvements to resident satisfaction and retention rates," said James Watters, Director of Operations at ApartmentRatings & SatisFacts.

"Our comprehensive tools, innovations like the epIQ Index, and recent investments in AI-driven data analysis have allowed ApartmentRatings and SatisFacts to proudly support this industry-wide trend toward more satisfied residents and more successful communities," Watters added. "Congratulations to this year's winners from all of us at ApartmentRatings and SatisFacts!"

About SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings

SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings provide a comprehensive suite of tools and solutions to ensure success in resident retention, review management, online reputation, and employee satisfaction. As multifamily's leading provider in employee and resident surveys and largest source for online renter reviews, our robust platform provides extensive AI-driven data analysis and unrivaled education with custom action plans to better attract, understand, and retain customers, with proven reduction in turnover and vacancy, and increased NOI.

SatisFacts pioneered the Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient (epIQ) Index, which serves as the multifamily industry's leading reputation metric that delivers the most authentic and actionable community performance data for resident experience, ultimately driving higher value at community and portfolio levels.

SOURCE ApartmentRatings.com