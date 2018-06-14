Apartments.com and realtor.com® Enter into Content Syndication Partnership Expected to Bring Millions of Additional Potential Renters to Apartments.com's Immense Audience

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CoStar Group, Inc., owner of Apartments.com, today announced an exclusive partnership with realtor.com® operator Move, Inc. to power the apartment rental listings on Move's websites: realtor.com and Doorsteps.com. Apartment communities advertised on Apartments.com will be displayed on the Move network, generating exposure to millions of additional potential renters.

Apartments.com advertisers are expected to save more time and further maximize the impact of their advertising dollars. Apartments listed and advertised on Apartments.com will automatically appear on realtor.com®, ForRent.com, ApartmentFinder.com, WestsideRentals.com, Apartamentos.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, and Doorsteps.com.

"We believe that with this important new partnership, Apartments.com advertisers will see more leads, leases and better value for their advertising dollars," said Andrew Florance, CoStar Group Chief Executive Officer. "This is great for all of the participants in the marketplace as it increases the likelihood of creating successful connections. Everybody wins."

The Apartments.com network is number one in consumer engagement and is the industry's most heavily trafficked apartment rental network, with more websites, listings and original content for renters than any other network. Mr. Florance continued, "We have invested over $1 billion in our multifamily offerings and we are committed to delivering the best results for all of our audiences, whether they are advertisers, consumers, property managers, investors or lenders."

Offering the most comprehensive source of for-sale MLS-listed properties, realtor.com® is a leading online real estate destination for home buyers, sellers, renters and dreamers, attracting more than 60 million unique users a month. Doorsteps.com is a leading destination for local rental listings, homebuyer education and tools for real estate professionals.

"The entire community benefits from this partnership providing users access to an unsurpassed selection of apartment listings with the high-quality content from Apartments.com," said Ryan O'Hara, Chief Executive Officer of Move. "At realtor.com®, we always work to ensure that we have the widest selection of listings in any category."

This new partnership terminates realtor.com's partnership with Apartment List. Apartment List listings will be removed from realtor.com® by Sept. 1, 2018.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 5 million monthly unique visitors per month. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group's websites attracted an average of approximately 38 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the first quarter of 2018. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and Canada with a staff of over 4,100 worldwide, including the industry's largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

About Move, Inc.

Move, Inc., a subsidiary of News Corp [NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV], provides access to unsurpassed real estate information, tools and professional expertise across a family of websites and mobile experiences for consumers and real estate professionals through all stages of the home journey. It has a perpetual license to operate realtor.com from the National Association of REALTORS®.

The Move network includes realtor.com, the home of home search, as well as Doorsteps ®, Moving.com ™ and SeniorHousingNe t SM. Realtor.com pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today helps make all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Move also offers a complete solution of software products and services to help real estate professionals serve their clients and grow their business in a digital world, including ListHub ™, the nation's leading listings syndicator and centralized intelligence platform for the real estate industry; Top Producer® Systems ; FiveStreetSM and Reesio as well as many free services. For more information, visit realtor.com.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding CoStar's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. The following factors, among others, could cause or contribute to such differences: the risk that the relationship between CoStar and Move does not produce the expected results and benefits when expected or at all, including exposure of Apartments.com listings to millions of additional potential renters, Apartments.com advertisers saving time and maximizing their advertising dollars, increased exposure for listings, more leads, more leases, better value for advertising dollars, and increased likelihood of successful connections; and that realtor.com will ultimately have the widest selection of listings in any category. More information about potential factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, each of which is filed with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" section of those filings, as well as CoStar's other filings with the SEC available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

