APAX Recreation to create the world-class benchmark of Discovery-branded adventure parks

Discovery Adventures Parks, one of the entities as part of Discovery's location based entertainment offerings, seeks to give visitors the opportunity to explore their world-"Where Nature Awaits, Where the True You Awakes". Through the parks, Discovery's spirit of "curiosity, adventure and exploration " ventures beyond the screen, offering consumers a fresh experience to immerse themselves, to challenge their limits and feel the brand.

APAX Recreation integrates and engages global resources, providing Discovery a new 'LBE' concept - Discovery Comes to Life. APAX Recreation's strategy is to continue to launch more adventure parks in "Greater China".

Discovery Adventures Park Moganshan - the world's first Discovery Adventures Park, created and operated by APAX Recreation since 2016.

Within the context of a highly modernized urban life, Discovery Adventures Park provides a natural environment and a wide selection of challenging programs such as rock climbing, a zip-line tour, obstacle courses, adventure trekking, racing events, hot air balloon rides, and wilderness survival programs for urban citizens to feel the nature's magnetic energy. The park features a complete professional training system, state-of-the-art outdoors facilities of international safety standards, along with coaches trained in international standards and the delivery of memorable experiences.

One of APAX Recreation's missions is to introduce new concepts to the Ecotourism industry. Based on the core principles of helping tourists to enjoy original nature travel experiences and maintaining sustainable development of the environment, the concept of Discovery Adventures Park and the Moganshan ecosystem have come together in a harmonious way, every program reflects the "Where Nature Awaits, Where the True You Awakes" mission.

At Discovery Adventures Park, visitors are able to learn from hands on personal experience. Discovery Adventures Park implements the principles of education to engage both children and adults to love and appreciate nature more.

Iconic locations in Greater China will be selected as unique destinations for potential Discovery Adventures Parks. Each Discovery Adventures Park will have the same world-class standards for Discovery branding, safety, quality and customer experience, while at the same time each park seeks to embrace, integrate and celebrate the unique features & beauty of China's Iconic natural environment.

Over the past few years, the Chinese government has enhanced its support for eco-cultural tourism and the sports industry, and provincial governments have implemented and responded to relevant national policies in various aspects, including capital investment, preferential policies and publicity support.

APAX Recreation is leading the charge in driving the experiential economy in China by joining forces with Discovery to urge the evolution of the global culture, sports and tourist industry. With this prosperous development, new Discovery Adventure Park sites will help further this mission.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend On Demand; and digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe.

About Discovery Adventures Park

With a new Discovery 'LBE' concept, the world's first Discovery Adventures Park is located in Moganshan, Deqing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, is currently one of the largest regional tourism resort complexes. Discovery Adventures Park is an adventurous lifestyle park with three aims – Outdoor Sports, Eco-tourism, Science Education. Discovery Adventures Park integrates a true outdoor environment, state-of-the-art outdoor facilities, international safety standards, a complete product system, and coaches trained in international standards, providing travelers throughout the world with a premier training and exploration experience. Discovery Adventures Park follows the values of curiosity, adventure, exploration and experience to enable explorers feel and learn from the nature, challenge themselves, go beyond limits in any season, enjoy inner thoughts and a free world, share an environmental-friendly lifestyle with friends and family, and experience and feel the inspiration and shock to the soul brought by breathtaking adventures.

About APAX Group - APAX Recreation

APAX Recreation is part of APAX Group, is committed to creating an in-depth outdoor lifestyle experience tourism destinations with an international IP operations platform that sets "Culture" "Sports" "Tourism" and "Education" as the core with five pillars as the content - customized travel, content media, health data analysis, sport competition operations and outdoor e-commerce all in one.

Discovery Adventures Park is the Key IP project introduced and brought to life by APAX Recreation, creating the world's first Discovery Adventures Park and giving Discovery a new 'LBE' concept. The first park location is in Moganshan, Zhejiang China. APAX Recreation brings the content and spirit of Discovery to life with an outdoor lifestyle approach and three main aims - ecotourism, outdoor sports, and education all in one.

APAX Group, founded by Terence Chu in HongKong, with a headquarters in Shanghai, and subsidiary offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Moganshan, Mumbai and Milan, APAX Group offers multi-level business opportunities through a multicultural platform of fashion, sports, travel and entertainment from three business units: APAX EVENTS, APAX LIVE, and APAX RECREATION together to form a multi-level business group - providing the market with the most innovative experiential marketing strategy and experiences, as well as a platform with high-quality international IPs. APAX "all-round " approach to business, with cross-border collaboration is the way to go as the idea of "Bringing in and setting off". We engage global experts to guide and educate the Chinese market while at the same time introduce new local talents and ethnic Chinese culture to the world.

