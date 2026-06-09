APC Drives Circular Packaging Innovation with Certified-Circular Content

American Packaging Corporation Commercialized Certified-Circular Content in a Food Application

COLUMBUS, Wis., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified-Circular Content packaging is a key component of APC's sustainability offerings, available across all six APC Centers of Excellence which each achieved ISCC PLUS certification. Through access to Certified-Circular Content resins and films produced via advanced recycling, APC helps support the use of plastic waste as an alternative to virgin, fossil-based feedstocks. By breaking down plastic waste into its molecular components, advanced recycling creates materials equivalent to virgin components, with identical physical and organoleptic properties.

Certified-Circular Content

Beyond the technical advantages of Certified-Circular Content, APC has successfully commercialized these solutions in packaging applications, bringing experience and proven performance to brand owners seeking circular packaging options. Suitable for applications that were previously restricted to virgin materials only, Certified-Circular Content can be built into extrusion tie layers, coating layers, and film for direct food contact, pet food, healthcare and other demanding applications. APC is expanding opportunities for circular packaging solutions without sacrificing packaging performance or machinability.

Leveraging advanced recycling technology, Certified-Circular Content helps divert waste from landfills and incineration. This helps to support a more circular economy for plastics while reducing carbon footprint and promoting recycling. Through advanced recycling and ISCC PLUS certification, plastic waste can be given new life in certified-circular packaging applications.

For more information about American Packaging's Certified-Circular Content packaging solutions, please contact:

[email protected]

https://americanpackaging.com/industries/product-sustainability

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

Media Contacts

American Packaging Corporation

Teri Meadow

[email protected]

SOURCE American Packaging Corporation