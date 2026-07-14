APC Highlights Packaging Solutions for Healthcare's Most Critical Applications

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American Packaging Corporation

Jul 14, 2026, 16:02 ET

Ensuring the Safety of the Patient and the Efficacy of your Product

COLUMBUS, Wis., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In healthcare packaging, quality is essential. It plays a critical role in protecting products, supporting patient safety and meeting regulatory requirements. With more than 120 years of packaging experience and over 50 years of healthcare packaging expertise, APC Healthcare provides packaging solutions for pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, drug delivery, and nutraceutical applications. Through specialized manufacturing capabilities and a commitment to operational excellence, APC helps customers address complex packaging challenges while maintaining confidence in the safety and efficacy of their products.

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Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging



Rollstock and Preformed Pouches for:

  • Diagnostics
  • Medical Devices & Supplies
  • Rx Pharmaceuticals
  • Over The Counter (OTC) Healthcare
    Products
  • Transdermal Patches, Inhalers & Other
    Drug-Device Combination Products
  • Tooth Whitener Strips & Other Dental
    Care Products
  • Supplements & Nutritionals

Quality-Driven Systems and Capabilities:

  • Multiple Certifications - including ISO 9001
    and ISO 14001
  • Controlled Atmosphere Process
    Environments
  • Defect Detection Systems
  • Robotic Operational Elements for
    Enhanced Precision


APC Healthcare's packaging solutions support a wide range of healthcare applications, from diagnostic test kits and medical devices to OTC and Rx pharmaceuticals. By combining quality-focused processes with industry expertise, APC helps customers bring products to market safely and reliably.

For more information about American Packaging's healthcare packaging solutions, please contact:

[email protected]
www.AmericanPackaging.com

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

Media Contacts
Teri Meadow, Director of Corporate Marketing
American Packaging Corporation
[email protected]

SOURCE American Packaging Corporation

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