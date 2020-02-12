Apcela Launches Apcela Arcus Platform - the Enterprise Multicloud WAN

RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apcela, the leader in software-defined, cloud-optimized networks, today announced the launch of the Apcela Arcus Platform to enable enterprises to seamlessly extend their existing wide area networks (WANs) and security footprint across a multicloud environment.

Built on Apcela's software-defined overlay network, the Apcela Arcus Platform allows enterprises to seamlessly integrate core data centers, regional offices, and remote users with Software as a Service (SaaS) and Internet as a Service (IaaS) Providers, extending the traditional WAN to the cloud.

"As applications and workloads continue to move out of the traditional data center and into the cloud, enterprises are reaching a tipping point where their legacy WAN and security architecture is impacting the user experience," said Sean Kaine, Vice President of Product at Apcela. "The Apcela Arcus Platform is the next generation of network services, providing enterprises the on-demand ability to orchestrate policies, on-ramp and manage cloud providers, and integrate regional offices, all as a service."

Core to the Apcela Arcus Platform are Apcela's globally distributed and proprietary AppHubs. Over 60 regional AppHubs reaching 180 markets not only provide companies an easy on-ramp to multiple cloud environments like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, and Google Cloud, but also set the foundation to layer in additional, software-defined networking and security services at the edge. With Apcela Arcus Platform, enterprises can see cloud application performance increase by over 40x.

Visibility and management are provided through Apcela Arcus Intelligence, which gathers data from all components in the network security stack to provide real-time event correlations between networks and applications.

"The data center is no longer the center of enterprise data, so we need to stop treating it as such," said Mark Casey, CEO of Apcela. "The CIOs that are truly driving digital transformation saw this first with SaaS, then IaaS, and now the convergence of the network and security stacks in the cloud. The enterprises that will win in the 2020s are the ones that take action to establish a network architecture that intelligently treats the cloud as an extension of their WAN."

Find out more about the Apcela Arcus Platform here or join the upcoming webinar on February 27th entitled Multicloud and your WAN: Apcela Arcus Platform.

About Apcela

Apcela provides software-defined, cloud optimized networks for the digitally transforming enterprise. Delivered as a service, we enable enterprises to easily deploy and operate a software-defined network and security architecture that was built for a multicloud world.

