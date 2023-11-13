APCI and Transparency-Rx Unite in Congressional Advocacy for Critical PBM Reforms

News provided by

American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc.

13 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

Organizations to Underscore Need for Legislation that De-links Major PBM Profits from Drug Prices

BESSEMER, Ala., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI) and Transparency-Rx, a not-for-profit coalition led by transparent pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), are proud to announce their joint efforts in advocating for crucial PBM reforms during bipartisan and bicameral meetings with Congress November 13 and 14. The strategic collaboration aims to address essential issues within the pharmaceutical industry to bolster greater accountability and affordability across the healthcare system.

Continue Reading

Representatives from APCI and Transparency-Rx will engage with key members of committees of jurisdiction to emphasize the urgency of including common-sense reforms that rein in the deceptive business practices of major PBMs as part of a year-end legislative package. This includes de-linking profits from the list price of drugs, which often steers patients away from generic or lower-cost alternatives. A recent report from Nephron Research finds that major PBM compensation from fees tied to drug prices doubled between 2018-2022 alone.

Congress is currently considering the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act, which bans spread pricing in the commercial market, and the Better Mental Health Care, Lower-Cost Drugs, and Extenders Act, which delinks PBM revenues from the price of drugs sold in Medicare Part D.

Additionally, these meetings come at a crucial inflection point for the industry and policymakers, as polls indicate voters of all parties and demographics overwhelmingly support and demand strong and meaningful PBM reforms. 

"APCI and Transparency-Rx are committed to working collaboratively with Congress to address pressing issues within the PBM landscape," said APCI General Counsel and Director of Healthcare Policy Greg Reybold. "We believe that these discussions will help pave the way for meaningful reforms that will benefit both pharmacies and patients while ensuring a more transparent and efficient pharmaceutical marketplace."

Launched in September 2023, Transparency-Rx offers a forward-looking policy platform that embraces many of the industry changes currently under consideration by Congress and increasingly advanced by state policymakers, including de-linking. Founding members include AffirmedRx, Liviniti, MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions RxNavitus Health Solutions, RxPreferred Benefits and SmithRx.

"Transparency-Rx and APCI are going to Capitol Hill with a simple message: the time for talk about PBM reform is over. The time to act is now," said Transparency-Rx Managing Director Joseph Shields. "Our collaboration with APCI underscores our shared commitment to advancing the interests of pharmacies, purchasers, and patients. Congress must act immediately to enact legislation that bolsters trust and affordability in the PBM market."

About APCI
APCI is a member-owned cooperative of more than 1,600 independently owned community pharmacies in 31 states. Established in 1984 and headquartered in Bessemer, Ala., APCI is recognized as a leader in the fight for prescription drug pricing transparency and reform.

About Transparency-Rx
Transparency-Rx is a not-for-profit coalition led by transparent pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that provides sound policy to galvanize true affordability for consumers. Founding members include AffirmedRx, Liviniti, MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions Rx, Navitus Health Solutions, RxPreferred Benefits and SmithRx. Learn more at transparency-rx.com.

SOURCE American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc.

Also from this source

APCI to Feds: Stop Further Healthcare Vertical Integration in Optum-Amedisys Deal

APCI to Feds: Stop Further Healthcare Vertical Integration in Optum-Amedisys Deal

The federal government should prevent UnitedHealth Group's Optum division from acquiring Amedisys home health, according to a letter from American...
Study: PBMs setting wildly variable prescription prices for patients at the counter, per APCI

Study: PBMs setting wildly variable prescription prices for patients at the counter, per APCI

The country's largest pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are setting drug prices for patients at the pharmacy counter, and they are literally all over...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.