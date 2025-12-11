APCI Calls for Passage of the Pharmacists Fight Back Act, Delivering Major Savings and Protections for Patients and Taxpayers

BESSEMER, Ala., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI) today called on Congress to pass the reintroduced Pharmacists Fight Back Act, two coordinated pieces of federal legislation designed to reform pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) practices.

The bills offer some of the most significant federal reforms to date aimed at lowering prescription drug costs, ending exploitative PBM practices, and protecting patient access to care.

APCI member Anna Noojin shares her story in front of Congressional Representatives and independent pharmacy activists at the Pharmacists Fight Back Act introductory press conference on Capitol Hill today.

The legislation was announced by Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) at a Capitol Hill press conference. The new bills target PBM abuses in Medicare and Medicaid, and the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program (FEHBP), respectively. These programs are some of the nation's largest and most expensive healthcare programs. By curbing PBM manipulation in these systems, the bills deliver meaningful savings to patients at the counter and taxpayers funding federal health plans.

APCI leadership and member pharmacists from across the country took part in a pre-conference briefing and attended the press event, highlighting the real-world impact PBM practices have on patient care and public spending.

"PBM abuses are not victimless—they raise costs for patients, reduce access to care, and drive up spending across government healthcare programs," said Greg Reybold, APCI Vice President of Healthcare Policy. "This legislation offers practical, targeted solutions that will save patients money at the pharmacy counter and protect taxpayer dollars."

The bills establish transparent, market-based index pricing that eliminates PBM markups that inflate drug costs and ensure patients see prices based on real market values. By prohibiting PBM steering to PBM-owned pharmacies, patients regain the freedom to choose the pharmacy that best meets their needs, including critical access in rural and underserved communities.

Additionally, the bills call for PBMs to share a portion of manufacturer rebates directly with patients at the pharmacy counter, with the rest used to reduce plan premiums, returning substantial savings to consumers, and reducing government program spending.

Finally, robust oversight and penalties included in the bills ensure PBMs cannot sidestep the new protections, safeguarding taxpayer investments in federal healthcare programs.

"The Pharmacists Fight Back Act bills strengthen the entire healthcare system," said APCI CEO Tim Hamrick. "When patients pay less and federal programs operate more efficiently, every taxpayer benefits."

APCI provided detailed analysis and real-world insight to Congressional offices throughout the policy development process, ensuring the legislation directly addresses the financial pressures patients and taxpayers face due to unchecked PBM practices.

The original 2024 Pharmacists Fight Back Act earned 55 bipartisan cosponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives, underscoring the issue's appeal as a consumer-focused reform. APCI urges returning cosponsors and new representatives alike to support this expanded, two-bill package.

Supporters can learn more or contact their representatives by visiting bit.ly/pharmacists-fight-back.

SOURCE American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc.