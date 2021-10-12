APCO Holdings Acquires Strategic Diversified

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a national administrator of F&I products, has announced that it recently acquired Strategic Diversified, LLC.

Strategic Diversified, a regional leader in the automotive retail, finance, and insurance space, offers a variety of solutions to help dealers in the Mid-Atlantic states develop an F&I strategy to maximize their profitability.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of Strategic Diversified," said Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of APCO Holdings. "Strategic Diversified has been a great partner of APCO since 1998, so we are very well–acquainted with their people, their values, and the exceptional service they provide their customers."

Rob Volatile, CEO of Strategic Diversified, added "as a long–term partner, we have benefitted from APCO's commitment to our dealers. The additional resources APCO will provide our team, particularly in digital retailing will give us better tools to help our dealers thrive in the changing times ahead. In addition, being part of team will add depth and breadth to our support while providing additional growth opportunities for our teammates."

TAG Financial Institutions Group served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Strategic Diversified. Rob Volatile stated, "When it came time to make a decision on an advisor, I realized that I needed a company that deeply understood the nuances of F&I. I did not want to have to spend countless hours educating a firm on what we do and how we do it. TAG not only understands the business, they understand the type of transaction I was seeking and to best position my company. If a business owner wants experts who will represent you with professionalism and integrity, there is no better choice than TAG."

This acquisition demonstrates TAG's deep expertise in the Auto F&I space and their commitment to working with agent principals to generate outstanding transaction outcomes.

