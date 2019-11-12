APCO MED, the largest dispensary in the state of Oklahoma, sets grand opening in Tulsa's gorgeous Flower District, Oklahoma's first cannabis friendly mall

CEO Ford Austin said, "Since it is close to Thanksgiving, we've decided to take the opportunity to give back to patients for supporting us. This store, with its extra large bar-style layout, can service a very large number of patients. We are thrilled to offer our trademark feature - affordable cannabis medicine for all patients in a lounge atmosphere with complimentary beverages. Additionally, our space is ideal to educate our patients about medical marijuana, its effects and safe dosing techniques, while they wait to be helped."

APCO MED – Tulsa, the first entirely Cannacian certified dispensary in the world, will be providing many levels of cannabis education training, meditation classes and energy healing sound baths in its 3,000 square foot events center located on the second floor.

Meditation teacher Lauree Dash had this to say, " Meditation has so many natural benefits to offer, including increasing the density of gray matter in our brains, helping to reduce our fight, flight or freeze response and strengthening the area of our brains where executive functions are performed. Regular meditation improves concentration, reduces stress, improves memory and may help reduce anxiety and depression."

Other merchant services offered in Tulsa's Flower District include: a full- service bar; plush tattoo parlor; a high-end nail salon; smoking accessories & jewelry store; Tulsa's best vintage record store; a psychic reading / energy work store; and even a steak dinner delivery service. Many Tulsa residents have mentioned the addition of APCO MED dispensary as the "jewel on the crown" of an already amazing shopping center experience.

"What APCO being in Tulsa means is positivity, unity and a solid cannabis foundation for the Tulsa community," says Oklahoma resident Crystal Smotherman.

Ford Austin & Shayna Marino, founders of APCO MED, said, "Partnering with the other businesses in the Flower District helps us ensure Tulsa patients have a public place where they are not only permitted, but also encouraged, to medicate in public. By moving the Oklahoma medical marijuana community in this direction, it also helps us increase visibility of the professionalism of the legal cannabis industry in Oklahoma overall."

APCO MED – Tulsa officially opens its doors at 11am on Friday, 11/15/2019, with thousands of Oklahomans expected to take advantage of opening day complimentary food and beverages and featured vendor trunk shows featuring unheard of deals on their favorite brands, strains, concentrates and edibles by trusted APCO partners including: Kanoti Rosin Press, Green Prairie Farms (Flower), Mary Jane's (Salve), Slow Burn (Concentrates), Mountain Mama's (Capsules, Suppositories & RSO), Gold Rush (Sap), Red Dirt Labs (Tinctures) and APCO MED – Tulsa will also be hosting Free Dab and Live Rosin pressing lessons with ultra talented Dab art Instagram influencer @Mad_dabzz and world renowned cannabis education pioneer Dr. Regina Nelson will be on hand to sign copies of her book, The Survivors Guide to Medical Cannabis. Everyone 18+ is welcome to attend though you'll need a valid OMMA patient license to access the store. APCO MED – Tulsa "Grand Opening of Gratitude" is made possible thanks to generous support by Party Pro Rents of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

APCO MED flagship dispensary store & Meditation Center was founded on 4/15/19 by Ford Austin & Shayna Marino to cultivate, process, dispense and market high quality cannabis products in the state of Oklahoma. Their first store, located at 313 NW 23rd Street in Oklahoma City, is still the largest medical marijuana dispensary in Oklahoma at over 9,500 square feet. They originally founded APCO MED as a tribute to the memory of their great-grandfather Oklahoma oil pioneer J. Steve Anderson. One hundred years ago Anderson founded Anderson Prichard Oil Corporation which became APCO Oil Corporation. APCO MED is an entirely separate company which stands on its own.

"We are proudly using capital from our Anderson family oil interests to produce our new 100% 'positive impact' cannabis products for a new generation of customers. We feel this is the best way to carry on the J. Steve Anderson legacy."

