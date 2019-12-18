APCO MED to Host Select CBD Educational Pop-Up Shop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APCO MED Medical Marijuana Dispensary & Meditation Center at 313 NW 23rd Street in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will be hosting a pop-up shop featuring its national CBD partner Select CBD to offer their new products and education about how to use them effectively. The event will take place in Oklahoma City's beautiful Uptown 23rd District on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Select CBD is extracted from industrial hemp, with products designed to benefit people seeking the healing benefits they'd expect from most cannabis, without the psychoactive effects of THC.

APCO CBD Manager Crystal Turner had this to say: "Making this time-tested national brand of high-quality CBD products available to our Oklahoma patients is exactly what APCO MED is about. We are fortunate to work with product partners such as Select who test their products to the billionth and guarantee their products are free of all pesticides."

The Select CBD pop-up shop will be open to the public, does not require an OMMA patient card and will take place Dec. 20 from 4-6 p.m.in the CBD patient lounge at APCO MED on 313 NW 23rd Street in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Representatives from Select and APCO will be on hand to educate shoppers about how to properly use Select CBD products by offering tips for which products are most effective from person to person and advise patients about the best dosing techniques to maximize their healing properties. In addition, all Select CBD products will be offered at 30% off their regular prices. Products being offered will include vape carts, CBD capsules, tinctures, patches and pet tinctures.

Damien Callais, business development for the Oklahoma area, stated, "We are excited to bring the safest and most-tested cannabis products possible to the Oklahoma marketplace."

Experience the difference with one of Select CBD's many proprietary blends that combines pure CBD isolate with a variety of carefully selected essential oils and herbs that work synergistically to maximize all potential benefits. Winner of the Leafly's Best in State list for Best High CBD Product in Oregon, the Select brand is a recognized leader at the verge of the fastest-growing, most exciting business in America.

APCO MED Dispensary and Meditation Center was co-founded by Ford Austin and Shayna L. Marino in 2018. It is an Oklahoma-based dispensary company which sets itself apart with expert curation of fully tested CBD and THC products from around the state and entire country. APCO MED's employees receive cannabis education prior to working directly with patients to ensure an above-average level of product knowledge to be relayed to patients. APCO MED also boasts their first CBD delivery service in Oklahoma.

For more information, call the APCO CBD store at 405-237-2726, extension 2 or go to www.ApcoCBD.com.

