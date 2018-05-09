APCO Names David Vickers CFO

"You can't succeed in business, and you certainly can't expect to grow, without great people. David Vickers knows our industry, believes in our mission, lives our core values and is a perfect fit for our company at this time of rapid opportunity and growth," Dorfman said.

Vickers' career began with a nine-year stint in the insurance division at Ernst & Young. He has served as CFO for both publicly-held as well as private-equity backed organizations. His executive skillset includes strategic planning and analysis, financial reporting, tax planning, new business development, and mergers and acquisitions.

"I couldn't be more excited to be part of this great senior management team. They are quality people and they have fun together," Vickers said. "I am happy to have hit the ground running, and I look forward to helping the company grow while adhering to our core values."

About GWC Warranty

Established in 1995, GWC Warranty is the largest, best-in-class provider of used vehicle service contracts in the automotive industry, having helped bring a "No Worries, Just Drive" experience to more than 8.5 million drivers nationwide as part of APCO Holdings. Named a Motor Trend® Recommended Best Buy for Independent Dealers and rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, GWC Warranty is committed to providing its dealer partners with service, products, training and technology to make them more successful. Along with Georgia-based EasyCare, GWC Warranty is part of APCO Holdings, whose majority shareholder is Toronto-based Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Canada's largest single-profession pension plan with over $130 billion in net assets. For more information about GWC Warranty, please visit www.GWCwarranty.com.

About APCO Holdings

APCO Holdings, LLC, is a leading marketer and administrator of aftermarket products sold by franchised and independent automotive dealers throughout the United States. Comprised of EasyCare, GWC Warranty and other private label automotive manufacturer brands, APCO has more than 30 years' experience delivering its full suite of driver benefits, innovative dealer services, and industry-leading customer service CRM technology through a nationwide network of franchised and independent automobile dealers. EasyCare and GWC Warranty, both rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, are the only MOTOR TREND Recommended Best Buy" brands in the automotive aftermarket, having paid nearly $3.5 billion in claims combined. APCO Holdings' majority shareholder is Toronto-based Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Canada's largest single-profession pension plan with over $130 billion in net assets. For more information about APCO, visit www.EasyCare.com and www.GWCWarranty.com.

