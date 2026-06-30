ATLANTA and PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN.com, led by premium domain broker advisors, CEO Michael Gargiulo and VP Sharjil Saleem, is excited to exclusively announce the first-ever public listing of AP.com, one of the most premium two-letter .com domain names ever.

The domain has never been listed before and comes to market with a strong offer history. VPN.com indicates qualified final bids due before August 14, 2026 at 2 pm EST by email to [email protected] (North America, South America, & Europe) or [email protected] (Middle East, Africa, & Asia). The domain may be sold at any time and already has received very serious inquires.

The domain comes to market from its longtime owner, the Beaverton, Oregon, company Audio Precision Inc., and its CEO, Michael Flaherty.

The transaction of AP.com could reach well into the eight figures USD and arrives as the premium domain market continues to prove how powerful short, category-defining digital assets can be permanent competitive advantages.

The $70 million domain acquisition of AI.com by Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek illustrated to founders, investors, and global brands that the right premium .com domain can more than justify an eight-figure acquisition.

"There is a reason premium domain names continue to appreciate and command high prices. 'AP' represents a powerful acronym in a variety of industries and use cases, one possibly that could compete with the AI.com in transaction size. Regardless, we are excited for another great premium domain name transaction" said Gargiulo.

VPN.com Domain Broker Advisors are at the top of the domain industry and appear again as the world's best premium domain brokers for acronym domains like AP.com. In the premium intellectual property and domain name aftermarket category, VPN.com is the only domain broker advisor operating on an eight-figure domain itself with significant experience on both sides of large premium transactions.

With only 676 possible two-letter .com combinations, names like AP.com carry instant authority, global recognition, and long-term brand value. AP can stand for countless high-value categories, including artificial intelligence platforms, asset protection, accounts payable, advanced planning, Asia Pacific, automotive performance, affiliate programs, luxury manufacturing, and more.

For companies looking to lead a category, shorten a brand, protect a major acronym, or build around an unforgettable name, AP.com offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

VPN.com has built a trusted reputation across the internet with major domain transactions, helping buyers and sellers approach high-value names with better strategy, privacy, and deal structure.

Interested buyers should inquire directly via email directly: [email protected] or [email protected]

Learn more about VPN.com and their premium domain broker services at: https://www.vpn.com/domain-broker

About VPN.com

VPN.com helps entrepreneurs, executives, and brands acquire and broker the best domain names. With an exclusive understanding of exact-match domains, VPN.com shows other visionaries what's possible with the perfect domain.

Gargiulo paid nearly $1 million for VPN.com in 2017, which was recorded as the 7th-largest transaction in the world at the time.

You can find more of Gargiulo's insights on his Forbes Technology Council profile. You can also read more on the company's premium domain insights in Entrepreneur and on Fast Company.

For media and interview inquiries visit https://vpn.com/domains

855-VPN-FAST or [email protected]

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Tags: #AP, #DomainBroker, #PremiumDomainName

For media and interview inquiries, please contact Michael Gargiulo, 855-VPN-FAST, [email protected].

SOURCE VPN.com