AP.com Domain Name Enters Final Negotiations, Acquisition Shortlist Set to Close

ATLANTA and PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN.com, led by CEO Michael Gargiulo and VP Sharjil Saleem, has announced a final call for qualified acquisition bids for AP.com, one of only 676 possible two-letter .com domain names available worldwide.

Following VPN.com's recent announcement that AP.com is officially for sale, buyer interest has moved the exclusive listing toward its final stage. With several strong proposals currently under review, serious companies, investors, and qualified buyers are encouraged to submit their strongest bids before the final buyer shortlist closes.

AP.com has never previously been publicly listed for sale and comes from its longtime owner, Beaverton, Oregon-based Audio Precision Inc. "The domain entered the market with a strong offer history, which is why we engaged VPN.com, the best domain brokers, to obtain the absolute best transaction possible," AP.com Owner Mike Flaherty shared.

"We are currently evaluating several highly competitive acquisition proposals, although not all cash offers have been finalized. However, we are now in the final window for any other groups considering AP.com," said Michael Gargiulo, CEO of VPN.com. "Two-letter .com domains almost never reach the open market, and AP has the kind of global acronym value that can support an enormous range of companies, products, and industries. We're focused on finding the right buyer and giving these complex, high-value negotiations the time they require to ensure a great transaction for both sides."

Why AP.com Is a Once-in-a-Generation Domain:

AP carries broad commercial potential. The initials can represent asset protection, accounts payable, advanced planning, Asia Pacific, app platforms, automotive performance, affiliate programs, artificial intelligence platforms, and many other categories.

For a global company seeking a shorter identity, the initials "AP" offer something increasingly difficult to buy: a concise, memorable .com with decades of history that AI cannot duplicate.

Gargiulo recently explained in Forbes how domain pricing actually works, noting that premium domain valuation reaches far beyond simply counting characters or evaluating keywords. In another recent Forbes article, "Why Most Buyers Underestimate The Value Of A Domain Broker," he discusses why professional representation becomes especially critical during these final stages of negotiation.

His previous Forbes analysis of how the world's most expensive domains are bought also explains the private negotiations, valuation considerations, due diligence, and deal structures commonly found behind seven and eight-figure acquisitions, processes currently underway for AP.com.

Gargiulo also recently addressed the responsibility that comes with owning a high-value digital asset in his Entrepreneur article, "I Own a $1 Million Domain — Here's the Checklist That Stands Between You and Losing Everything." Drawing from his experience owning and operating VPN.com, Gargiulo explains why a company's domain sits at the center of its brand, email, customer trust, and online operations.

Have a serious bid for AP.com? Contact [email protected] for North America, South America, and Europe, or [email protected] for the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The bid deadline is now August 28, 2026 at 2 pm EST.

About VPN.com:

VPN.com helps entrepreneurs, investors, and global brands acquire and broker premium domain names. The company's Domain Broker Advisors specialize in premium, exact-match, and acronym domains, including confidential acquisitions and major domain sales, and are also known as the #1 premium domain broker for domain names above six figures in North America.

To learn about VPN Domain Brokers or see premium domains available, visit: https://www.vpn.com/domain-broker

In addition to domains, VPN.com uses its own multi-million-dollar three-letter domain to support cyber and internet research. Gargiulo acquired VPN.com for $1 million in 2017.

For media and interview inquiries: Michael Gargiulo, 855-VPN-FAST, [email protected]

#AP #PremiumDomainBroker #DomainName

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SOURCE VPN.com