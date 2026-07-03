VPN.com Celebrates America's 250th Birthday with Call for Freedom, Privacy, and Internet Security

ATLANTA and WASHINGTON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN.com CEO and premium domain name broker Michael Gargiulo is honoring America's 250th birthday with a call to celebrate freedom and thank leaders around the world who support the United States.

"America is built on freedom, free markets, and free speech," Gargiulo said. "Freedom is not free, and we remember the millions who have served or died fighting to protect America."

Gargiulo said the anniversary should remind citizens and officials that due process, fair elections, secure internet, and free speech are central to a constitutional republic.

"We pray for another 250 years, and until the Lord returns again, ask all American citizens to stand up in their community to advocate for our Constitution," Gargiulo said.

Gargiulo, also an Eagle Scout, recently shared advice on treaty aspirations with Iran and domain name diplomacy options with President Donald Trump, an effort dating back to 2019.

The VPN.com CEO also called for a continued push against censorship, election abuse, and due process violations. Gargiulo cited a "drift from Founding Values" through unbalanced local, state, and federal budgets, over-taxation, abuse of power, eminent domain overreach, lack of voter ID laws, judicial abuse, internet censorship, dragnet surveillance, and a falling away from God and Founding values recognized in the Constitution.

In addition to serving as CEO of VPN.com, Gargiulo served as Chief of Staff to former Georgia Senator Colton Moore during recent Georgia General Assembly legislative sessions. Moore was regarded as Georgia's most conservative legislator by the Georgia Freedom Caucus and Georgia Republican Assembly. Gargiulo worked closely on Moore's legislative vision to expand constitutional freedoms, protect property rights, identify corruption, accelerate the payoff of state debt, reduce government and HOA overreach, and eliminate the state income tax.

Gargiulo also ran for Senate in 2024 to inspire entrepreneurs and citizens to stand up for freedom and vote. He received more than 35,036 votes and met with President Trump discussing "Georgia, censorship, lowering taxes, and prayer."

During his campaign, Gargiulo called for improvements to Georgia including eliminating Georgia's state income tax, limitations on property taxes to improve affordability, to expand ministries in jails to help reduce reincarceration. Gwinnett County, where Gargiulo ran, has one of the largest county jails in the Southeast. Gargiulo sought the return of the Jail Dogs Program, where non-violent inmates could adopt dogs scheduled for euthanasia, saving animals and helping regain deeper purpose before release.

Gargiulo is still seeking a return of the jail dogs' program and expansion of jail ministry programs in the Gwinnett, Fulton, and DeKalb County detention facilities. Gargiulo attends Free Chapel, led by Pastor Jentezen Frankin, a church with active Jail Ministries across multiple counties and the State of Georgia facilities.

After attending the memorial service of former Turning Point CEO Charlie Kirk, the VPN.com CEO continued the call for Christian conservatives to stand up and run for office.

"As we celebrate 250 years, we must remember what Benjamin Franklin said during the Constitutional Convention in 1787 when asked what sort of government the delegates had created," Gargiulo said. "His answer was: 'A republic, if you can keep it.' May God bless America and peace for generations to come, in Jesus' name!" Gargiulo concluded.

About VPN.com

VPN.com advocates for businesses and families to stay secure online. The company believes that accessing the free and open World Wide Web should is a basic human right. The company paid nearly $1 million for the VPN.com domain name.

For media and interview inquiries: Michael Gargiulo, 855-VPN-FAST or [email protected].

Read More: VPN.com Warns Fox News About Major Website Security & HTTPS Risks

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/10/03/1600480/0/en/vpn-com-warns-fox-news-about-major-website-security-https-risks.html

Read More: VPN.com CEO Renews Commitment to Freedom, Digital Liberties, and Brand Protection

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vpncom-ceo-renews-commitment-to-freedom-digital-liberties-and-brand-protection-into-2025-302093216.html

Read More: VPN.com on Forbes

https://www.forbes.com/councils/forbestechcouncil/people/michaelgargiulo/

Read More: VPN.com on Entrepreneur

https://www.entrepreneur.com/author/michael-gargiulo

Read More: VPN.com on Fast Company

https://www.fastcompany.com/user/michael-gargiulo

Read More: Michael Gargiulo Supports Congressional Term Limits

https://termlimits.com/michael-gargiulo-pledges-to-support-congressional-term-limits/

Read More: VPN.com Remembers 9/11 Hero Todd Beamer

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/11/1914257/0/en/VPN-Remembers-9-11-by-Donating-ToddBeamer-com-to-Hero-s-Family.html

Read More: VPN.com Sends President Biden and VP Harris the American Censorship Report

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/22/2162638/0/en/vpn-com-sends-president-biden-and-vp-harris-the-american-censorship-report.html

Read More: Cybersecurity Expert CEO Outlines Vision to STOP HATE; 'Stop Hackers, Attackers, Trackers, and Evil'

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vpncom-ceo-outlines-2026-vision-to-stop-hackers-attackers-trackers-and-evil-302578292.html

Read More: VPN.com CEO Humbly Requests Apple Recognize "Yeshua" Spelling in Apple Dictionary

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vpncom-ceo-humbly-requests-apple-recognize-yeshua-spelling-in-apple-dictionary-302692296.html

Read More: AP.com Domain Name Listed by VPN.com, One of Most Premium Domains in History

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apcom-domain-for-sale-one-of-the-most-premium-two-letter-com-domains-in-history-302814647.html

SOURCE VPN.com