APCT Launches as AdvancedPCB™, Combines Industry Leaders Under One Brand

The new brand unites APCT, Advanced Circuits, Inc., and San Diego PCB Design under one name as a leading North American PCB manufacturer

AURORA, Colo., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvancedPCB, a leader in printed circuit board (PCB) design and manufacturing, announces its launch, combining Advanced Printed Circuit Technology (APCT), Advanced Circuits, Inc. (ACI), and San Diego PCB Design (SDPCB), into a next-generation PCB manufacturer.

"Since the founding of APCT in 1977, we've expanded operations and expertise through more than 10 acquisitions. At the same time, we've consistently teamed up with global leaders in PCB design, manufacturing, and innovation," says AdvancedPCB CEO Peter Austin. "This new brand represents our commitment to powering the next generation of technology, from healthcare to aerospace and defense to consumer products."

"The semiconductor industry continues to grow quickly in North America and across the globe. American-made AdvancedPCB is well positioned to service this growth," Austin adds. "Our products and solutions extend through global markets, providing enterprises in myriad sectors outside of North America with the same range of security, reliability, and quality standards that customers within the United States have come to expect."

AdvancedPCB operates six PCB manufacturing sites and four PCB design sites across the United States, employing nearly 1,000 people and already serving as the second largest PCB manufacturer in North America. With an expansive factory network and design capabilities, AdvancedPCB can manufacture a wide range of customized circuit boards, from simple prototypes to complex production, all while providing unmatched high-quality technology and turn times.

AdvancedPCB also launches its new website today, allowing engineers, makers, engineering students, and procurement professionals to quickly find the type of products and design services they require for the next wave of advanced technology. PCB enthusiasts and designers alike can create custom designs and get instant quotes. Customers can also take advantage of discounts and savings during the company's first annual pcbday™ on July 9, 2024.

To learn more about AdvancedPCB and pcbday, visit www.advancedpcb.com.

About AdvancedPCB

Founded in 1977, AdvancedPCB is a leading North American manufacturer of printed circuit board solutions—offering full-scale design, fabrication, and assembly in-house consistently faster than the industry standard. The company offers full-service solutions that meet the unique demands of global PCB customers while providing best-in-class customer service at every touchpoint. With certifications that support both commercial and military work, our technologies include Standard Through-Hole, Advanced HDI, and Flex & Rigid-Flex products. AdvancedPCB offers competitive products for applications both large and small, and every interaction is infused with the core belief that customer centricity is key.

SOURCE AdvancedPCB