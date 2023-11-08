APEC CEO Summit 2023 will Prioritize Creating Economic Opportunity for the People of the Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific's premier forum for business and government collaboration will convene in San Francisco, November 14-16 with conversations led by global CEOs and thought leaders, alongside presidents and prime ministers from across the Asia-Pacific region.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The APEC CEO Summit 2023 will welcome 1,000+ attendees and feature 30+ speakers including world leaders, global business executives, and thought leaders to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the world today. The Summit, which will take place November 14-16, 2023 at the Moscone Center West in San Francisco, will prioritize Creating Economic Opportunity for the people of the Asia-Pacific region.

This year marks 30 years since the inaugural APEC Leaders meeting in 1993, hosted by then U.S. President Bill Clinton in Seattle. The annual APEC CEO Summit was created shortly after to further prioritize public-private dialogue between APEC business and government leaders.

The APEC CEO Summit 2023 will address issues that affect all communities in the region ranging from climate change and equitable growth, to global health, supply chains and the emergence of new groundbreaking technologies. The list of invited and confirmed speakers includes:

APEC Economic Leaders

H.E. Joseph Biden , President of the United States of America

, President of H.E. Dina Boluarte , President of Peru

, President of H.E. Gabriel Boric, President of Chile

H.E. Anwar Ibrahim , Prime Minister of Malaysia

, Prime Minister of H.E. Xi Jinping, President of China

H.E. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. , President of the Philippines

, President of H.E. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand

H.E. Vo Van Thuong , President of Vietnam

, President of H.E. Justin Trudeau , Prime Minister of Canada

, Prime Minister of H.E. Joko Widodo , President of Indonesia

Government Leaders

Honorable Gavin Newsom , Governor of California

Business and Thought Leaders

Kevin Ali , CEO, Organon

, CEO, Organon Sam Altman , CEO, OpenAI

, CEO, OpenAI Marc Benioff , Chair, CEO and Co-Founder, Salesforce

, Chair, CEO and Co-Founder, Salesforce Albert Bourla , Chairman and CEO, Pfizer

, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer Ian Bremmer , President, Eurasia Group

, President, Eurasia Group Ertharin Cousin, CEO and Managing Director of Food Systems for the Future and Former Executive Director of the World Food Programme

Omer Davidi , CEO, BeeHero

, CEO, BeeHero John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce

Jane Fraser , CEO, Citi

, CEO, Citi Michael Froman , President of the Council on Foreign Relations

, President of the Council on Foreign Relations Ren Hongbin , Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade

, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Executive Chairman, Visa

Executive Chairman, Visa Dara Khosrowshahi , CEO, Uber

, CEO, Uber Michael Miebach , CEO, Mastercard

, CEO, Mastercard Bob Mortiz , Global Chair, PwC

, Global Chair, PwC Elon Musk , Founder, xAI; CEO, SpaceX and Tesla; Owner, X Corp.

, Founder, xAI; CEO, SpaceX and Tesla; Owner, X Corp. Satya Nadella , Chairman and CEO, Microsoft

, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft Melanie Perkins , CEO and Co-Founder, Canva

, CEO and Co-Founder, Canva Dr. Condoleezza Rice , Director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University

, Director of the Hoover Institution at Raj Subramanian, President and CEO and Director, FedEx

Aaron Tartakovsky , CEO, Epic Cleantec

, CEO, Epic Cleantec Kathryn Wengel , Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Operations & Risk Officer, Johnson & Johnson

, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Operations & Risk Officer, Johnson & Johnson Darren Woods , Chairman and CEO, ExxonMobil

, Chairman and CEO, ExxonMobil And more

"APEC is driven by collaboration. The United States is bringing together 21 member economies to focus on the shared goal of creating a more open, resilient, sustainable, and peaceful future for the Asia-Pacific," said Monica Hardy Whaley, President of the National Center for APEC, organizers of the APEC CEO Summit 2023. "The APEC CEO Summit 2023 will convene business leaders and decision makers to reinforce the value of the private sector in promoting global economic development. The world is facing many challenges, and we have a chance to work together to be a part of the solution."

The APEC CEO Summit 2023 theme – Creating Economic Opportunity – represents the shared goal of the 21 APEC member economies. Under this theme, the Summit will feature thought-provoking fireside chats and high-level dialogues across four key pillars:

Sustainability: Actionable climate-conscious solutions, biodiversity and resource efficiency. Inclusion: Addressing the needs of small businesses, workers and underrepresented communities. Resilience: Disaster readiness, strengthening supply chains and preparing economies for future challenges. Innovation: Tech, global healthcare and digital transformation.

In addition to the APEC CEO Summit 2023 program, the APEC CEO Summit 2023 Exhibition will feature new innovations and cutting-edge technology demonstrations from leading global companies, including:

Wisk Aero will have on-site at the Boeing booth their state-of-the-art electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

will have on-site at the booth their state-of-the-art electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Citi 's Digital Lounge , an immersive experience featuring a digital display, will showcase Citi's work in the Asia-Pacific and highlight business case accomplishments.

's , an immersive experience featuring a digital display, will showcase Citi's work in the and highlight business case accomplishments. Attendees will have a hands-on view of FedEx 's new electric delivery vehicle and an electric cargo bike.

's new electric delivery vehicle and an electric cargo bike. Meta 's immersive AR technology booth will allow delegates to walk through a portal into space, watch a lily flower blossom, step foot inside a painting, and study a skeleton in 3D.

's immersive AR technology booth will allow delegates to walk through a portal into space, watch a lily flower blossom, step foot inside a painting, and study a skeleton in 3D. Microsoft will provide experiences in AI: M365 Copilot , which unlocks productivity and unleashes creativity, and Security Copilot , which protects organizations against security threats, and more.

will provide experiences in AI: , which unlocks productivity and unleashes creativity, and , which protects organizations against security threats, and more. Salesforce 's Net Zero Cloud feature will showcase how businesses can understand their carbon footprint and track their emissions.

's Net Zero Cloud feature will showcase how businesses can understand their carbon footprint and track their emissions. And many more!

