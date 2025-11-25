APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025 Sets New Horizons for Global Economic Forum

"K-APEC" showcases the integration of the economy, technology, culture, and business; praised worldwide as the most dynamic in APEC history

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) announces that APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025 achieved the largest attendance, most sessions, and longest duration in the summit's history

Around 25,000 people attended CEO Summit side events (cumulative), while Gyeongju recorded a 22.8% increase in visitors during the APEC period

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025, held in Gyeongju from October 28 to 31, set records for the largest number of participants, the most sessions, and the longest duration. Hailed by international media and industry as one of the most dynamic global economic forums to date, the summit brought together technology, culture, and business.

Marking one month since the conclusion of the APEC CEO Summit, KCCI highlighted the summit's achievements and impact in its report, APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025 by Numbers.

APEC CEO Summit 2025 by numbers

Record Participation: 2,224 participants including 1,852 from global companies and 372 from government and the public sector

This year's summit, held under the theme "Bridge, Business, Beyond," featured U.S. President Donald Trump delivering the opening keynote and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang closing the summit, drawing significant global attention. Many of the world's top 50 publicly traded companies by market capitalization participated, including Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup; Matt Garman, CEO of AWS; and Joaquin Duato, CEO of Johnson & Johnson. Their combined market capitalization totals approximately USD 20 trillion.

The summit drew a record 2,224 participants, the highest number in its history. This included 1,852 business leaders from 713 global companies — approximately 200 more than last year's event in Peru and around 460 more than the U.S. summit two years ago. In addition, 372 representatives from government and public-sector organizations participated. 12 APEC member economy leaders took the stage to share their vision for the future of global economic cooperation.

[Comparison with recent APEC CEO Summits]

Host Country (Year) Registered Participants Sessions Speakers APEC Member Economy Leaders Event Duration Thailand ('22) 662 15 34 9 3 days United States ('23) 1,389 15 51 9 3 days Peru

('24) 1,678 14 48 9 3 days Korea

('25) 1,852 22 67 12 4 days

KCCI stated, "Beyond simply expanding in size, the summit achieved a multi-layered and inclusive structure with participation from governments, industry, and academia. By successfully hosting the business-led APEC CEO Summit alongside the government-led APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the event underscored not only the diplomatic significance of APEC but also the importance of a private-sector platform."

'K-APEC Model' Debuts: Integrating the economy, technology, culture, and business

This year's summit was more than a discussion venue; it showcased the K-APEC Model and served as a comprehensive business platform, integrating technology, culture, and business.

Outside the official sessions, approximately 25,420 participants (cumulative) attended side programs. Among them, 11,145 visited the K-Tech Showcase, an exhibition of technologies from leading global companies, while 2,270 attended the Future Tech Forum, which focused on AI, shipbuilding, defense, retail, digital assets, and future energy.

The Wine & Liquor Fair attracted 9,362 participants and drew strong on-site enthusiasm. Attendees experienced member economies' cultures through their signature beverages, with government delegations personally introducing their national drinks. In addition, 1,673 people took part in the Diamond Sponsor Networking, while cultural programs such as the Art Exhibition and Beauty & Wellness Program attracted a total of around 1,000 participants.

[APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025 Side Events]

Program Participants Description K-Tech Showcase 11,145 Technology showcase and exhibition by Samsung, LG, Hyundai Motor, SK, and Meta Future Tech Forum 2,270 Discussions on AI, shipbuilding, defense, retail, digital assets, and future energy Diamond Sponsor Networking 1,673 High-level business engagement among global companies Wine & Liquor Fair 9,362 Tasting and showcasing signature beverages from APEC economies Art Exhibition 610 Contemporary Korean art exhibition Beauty & Wellness Program 360 K-beauty and aesthetic medical treatments (available by reservation)

The economic spillover effects were also significant. According to an analysis by KCCI and Deloitte, the summit generated an estimated 7.4 trillion Korean won in economic impact and created about 22,000 jobs.

The increase in visitors to Gyeongju following the summit was also remarkable. According to Gyeongju City and the Korea Tourism Organization, the number of visitors to Gyeongju during the month surrounding the APEC period (October 1 to November 4) reached 5,896,309, a 22.8% rise from 4,798,838 during the same period last year. Foreign visitors totaled 206,602, up 35.6% from 152,363 the previous year.

APEC CEO Summit emerges as a platform for actionable cooperation

A total of 17,952 media reports covered the event, including 11,772 domestic and 6,180 international stories. Global media outlets praised the summit, describing it as "the most dynamic and innovative CEO Summit in APEC history" and highlighting that "Korea has emerged as a global hub for economic cooperation based on advanced technology."

Social media responses were equally strong. From October 27 to November 2, mentions of the APEC CEO Summit across major platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook exceeded 300,000, with over 1.1 billion impressions and around 4 million engagements (likes, comments, shares, etc.). These statistics were analyzed by global media monitoring platforms Meltwater and Tubular.

The high level of attention across both traditional media and social platforms demonstrates that the APEC CEO Summit has established itself as a substantial discussion platform that delivers practical outcomes, rather than remaining a ceremonial international event. The summit has been recognized as a starting point for developing actionable cooperative agendas and projects that go beyond a one-off gathering.

In his closing remarks on October 31, KCCI Chairman Chey Tae-won stated, "At the APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025 in Gyeongju, global leaders gathered to explore directions for solidarity, cooperation and innovation, and to develop practical solutions. Since APEC is not just a forum for discussion but a platform for action, we will follow through with linked projects to help strengthen global economic resilience and inclusivity, and to promote shared prosperity among member economies."

Chey presented the 3C action framework as a practical response to the summit's 3B theme, urging business leaders to take the lead in implementation.

APEC Business Leaders' 3C Action Framework

1. Close the Gaps: Establish shared principles on digital technologies and financing to narrow the economic and social divides created by AI and digital transformation.

2. Co-create Value: Address challenges like climate, energy and technology through solidarity and collaboration, turning them into new business opportunities.

3. Commit to Tomorrow: Treat AI and carbon neutrality not as burdens but as opportunities for sustainable growth, and advance a long-term, joint roadmap for action.

Following the APEC CEO Summit, participating companies are discussing follow-up collaborations including joint investments in global AI data centers, restructuring semiconductor supply chains and strengthening technology partnerships, proposing new technology demonstration models using Korea as a global testbed, and establishing global CEO-linked investment and innovation channels.

Lee Sung-woo, Head of the APEC CEO Summit Korea Preparatory Headquarters at KCCI stated, "This summit marks a meaningful moment in which a global cooperation platform driven by the private sector has begun operating in earnest," adding, "KCCI plans to continue follow-up programs — including joint projects, technology cooperation, and expanded investment — in collaboration with APEC member economies, global companies, and industry leaders."

