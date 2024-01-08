APEI Names Karmela Gaffney as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

American Public Education, Inc.

08 Jan, 2024, 08:56 ET

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) today announced that Karmela Gaffney has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A marketing professional with over 25 years of experience driving successful digital and integrated marketing strategies at Fortune 500 companies and higher education institutions, Ms. Gaffney will lead the APEI team to expand market strategy, shape brand identity, and attract and retain students on behalf of APEI's four educational institutions.

Karmela Gaffney has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for APEI.
Ms. Gaffney, APEI's Acting Chief Marketing Officer since July 2023, previously served as CMO at Academic Partnerships, where she led digital and organic marketing, operations, brand and product marketing, field sales, public relations, student experience, and research.

"I am pleased that Karmela will continue her critical role in attracting new students, shaping our institutions' brand identities and expanding our student engagement," said Angela Selden, President and Chief Executive Officer of APEI. "Her strategic vision and innovative approaches align with APEI's mission to provide inclusive, high-quality, relevant education that empowers learners to achieve their ambitions, serve their communities, and realize a return on their educational investments."

Ms. Gaffney has a wealth of expertise in marketing strategy, brand development, product marketing, partner marketing, and customer engagement across Business-to-Consumer (B2C) marketing. She has led large teams to deliver demand generation, customer acquisition, and retention strategies throughout the entire enrollment lifecycle. 

"I'm honored to join an incredible senior leadership team that shares a passion for serving adult learners of all backgrounds," said Ms. Gaffney. "I am excited to continue driving successful student outcomes and expanding brand awareness as growth initiatives fueled by marketing – across all education units."

Before working at Academic Partnerships, Ms. Gaffney served as Vice President of Digital and eCommerce Marketing at University of Phoenix, where she led the strategy and implementation of all marketing endeavors including the development of a consumer roadmap and web content strategy. Before that, she served in several senior roles at Choice Hotels International, and Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

Ms. Gaffney holds a bachelor's degree from Arizona State University.

About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen UniversityHondros College of Nursing, and Graduate School USA (GSUSA), provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 90,000 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education.

Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 13,500 students across its 22 campuses in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Childhood Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at eight campuses (six in Ohio, one in Indiana, and one in Michigan). It is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio** and serves approximately 2,800 total students.

Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals.

Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). GSUSA is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). For additional information, visit www.apei.com.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance data, as reported by Military Times, and Veterans Administration student enrollment data as of 2023.

**Based on information compiled by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and Ohio Board of Nursing.

Contact:
Frank Tutalo
Director, Public Relations
[email protected]
571-358-3042

