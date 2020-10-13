Apella Capital Expands West Coast Presence With Addition of Vestory

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apella Capital, LLC, (Apella) a financial advisory and wealth management firm serving individuals, families, and businesses, today announced that Vestory, a registered investment advisor (RIA) firm headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, has joined the firm. Vestory brings $489 million in assets under management (AUM) to Apella Capital.

The Vestory team provides clients with financial planning, portfolio creation, asset management, and income management. Founded in 2009 by CEO Tom Cock and Education Director Don McDonald, the Vestory team brings more than 50 years of collective experience, along with a widely distributed podcast and Seattle radio show "Talking Real Money." Prior to becoming an Advisor, Cock managed radio stations and hosted a weekly PBS television program, "Serious Money." Don was the host of a nationally syndicated talk radio program, "The Don McDonald Show," for more than 20 years.

"We're thrilled to welcome Vestory to the Apella family," said Apella CEO Joshua Pace. "We see Vestory as a catalyst for growth and an anchor for us on the West Coast. They share our passion for planning, client service, and factor investing, making them the perfect cultural fit for our growing team."

In addition to leveraging Apella's practice management tools and technology, Vestory will also be tapping into Apella's sister company Symmetry Partners, which provides investment solutions and operational support, including trading and rebalancing.

"We continue to expand our geographic footprint as a national firm comprised of like-minded advisors," continued Pace.

"Since our inception, Vestory has been laser-focused on financial education and helping our clients prepare for the future," said Cock. "As financial advisors, we have a responsibility to our clients to manage their wealth well beyond our tenure. Apella is aligned with our commitment to academic research and financial planning, and we are confident that joining forces is absolutely in the best interest of our clients."

This is Apella's second transaction in 2020. In January, the firm added Bacon Financial Group in Dallas, Texas. Apella Capital, with $1.5 billion in assets, is headquartered in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and, including Vestory's Bellevue location, has nine offices around the country in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, and California.

About Apella Capital

Apella Capital, LLC is a national RIA built around a select community of like-minded advisors who believe in evidence-based investing and planning. Headquartered in Glastonbury, Connecticut, Apella offers its wide range of financial advisory services across a number of financial advisory offices, spanning both coasts and serving thousands of individual and institutional investors. Managing over $1.5 billion in assets (as of 6/30/20), the firm's financial advisors are dedicated to building lifelong client relationships and providing Advice for Life.

Apella was founded in 2014 by two financial advisors, Patrick Sweeny and David Connelly, who were passionate about finding a better way to help investors achieve their long-term goals. It is an affiliate of Symmetry Partners, which manages over $7.6 billion* in AUM and AUA. For more information, visit www.apellacapital.com .

*As of 6/30/20 AUA: Assets under advisement is where Symmetry acts as a sub-advisor.

About Vestory

Founded in 2009 by financial veterans Tom Cock and Don McDonald, Vestory's mission is to provide financial advice and education to everyone. Using academic research and science, Vestory serves its clients with honest advice and guidance. The Bellevue, Washington-based team hosts the local radio show Talking Real Money, which is also distributed as a podcast. For more information about Vestory, please visit www.vestory.com. To tune into Talking Real Money, visit www.talkingrealmoney.com.

