Apella Capital Partners With College Funding Services

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apella Capital, LLC—a national RIA—announced a new partnership with College Funding Services (CFS) to help families achieve financially secure college educations.

According to Joshua Pace, CEO of Apella, "CFS has demonstrated an exceptional approach for navigating the financial demands of a college education. We see an opportunity to connect the college planning and wealth management planning experiences and look after families' financial well-being for many years to come."

For more than 15 years, CFS has helped thousands of families navigate the financial demands of higher education. CFS pairs advanced digital tools with a detailed, high-touch college plan. These plans will be complemented by Apella's extensive experience in financial and retirement planning.

According to CFS CEO, Matt Carpenter, "The two biggest financial concerns for most families are college education and retirement. The partnership of our two firms will help families increase the financial aid they receive and retire with confidence."

While Apella has substantial college planning experience, this partnership will allow Apella advisors like James Femia of Marblehead, MA, to increase the number of families they help exponentially. According to Femia, "Historically, in a typical college planning season, I'd present to maybe 200 families. But with CFS, it could be more than 1,000. I'm excited by the opportunity to educate and help more families."

About Apella Capital

Apella Capital, LLC is a national RIA built around a select community of like-minded advisors who believe in evidence-based investing and planning.

Headquartered in Glastonbury, CT, Apella offers its wide range of financial advisory services across a number of offices, spanning both coasts and serving thousands of individual and institutional investors. Managing over $1 billion* in assets, the firm's financial advisors are dedicated to building lifelong client relationships and providing Advice for Life.

Apella was founded in 2014 by two financial advisors, Patrick Sweeny and David Connelly, who were passionate about finding a better way to help investors achieve their long-term goals. It is an affiliate of Symmetry Partners, which man­ages over $7.8 billion* in AUM and AUA.

