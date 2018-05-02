Apergy Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; 3D Systems to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apergy Corp. (NYSE: APY) will replace 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) in the S&P MidCap 400, and 3D Systems will replace Impax Laboratories Inc. (NASD: IPXL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, May 10, 2018. S&P 500 constituent Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) is spinning off Apergy in a transaction expected to be completed prior to the open on Wednesday, May 9, pending final conditions. Dover will remain in the S&P 500 following the spin-off transaction. 3D Systems has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space. Impax Laboratories, which is combining with privately held Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, is changing its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its ticker symbol (NYSE: AMRX) effective on or about May 4. The newly combined company will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 as its Investable Weight Factor (IWF), which measures the percentage of free float available to the public, is expected to fall well below the 50% eligibility threshold needed for continued inclusion in the index.
Apergy provides various engineered technologies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. Headquartered in Woodlands, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Sub-Industry index.
3D Systems provides three-dimensional printing products and services worldwide. Headquartered in Rock Hill, SC, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – May 10, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Apergy
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Equipment &
|
DELETED
|
3D Systems
|
Information Technology
|
Technology Hardware,
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – May 10, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
3D Systems
|
Information Technology
|
Technology Hardware,
|
DELETED
|
Impax
|
Health Care
|
Pharmaceuticals
