Aperia Halo® Tire Inflator Shows Fuel Savings in MVTS Testing

Fuel savings of 1.19 gal/1000 miles were achieved during fuel economy testing.

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MVT Solutions (MVTS), a provider of breakthrough fuel economy testing and design and development services for the trucking industry, today announced that Aperia Technologies' Halo® Tire Inflator achieved a fuel saving of 1.19gal/1000 miles in track testing.

The MVTS tests were conducted on a 2026 Kenworth T680 with a Cummins X15 400EX engine, an Eaton Endurant transmission and a model year 2025 Great Dane dry van trailer. The test was conducted on a 9-mile test track at 65 miles per hour.

"This test quantified the fuel and dollar savings of maintaining proper tire pressure," says Daryl Bear, COO and chief engineer at MVTS. "Fleets may find it surprising there was a loss in fuel economy when the tire pressure is too high and too low. The numbers may vary by tire type and load, however, we expect the results to be directionally consistent. This new generation Aperia Halo is also smaller — hardly bigger than the outer hub housing — so it's very sleek and can be combined with aerodynamic wheel covers."

Assuming a fuel price of $3.760 a gallon on a vehicle traveling 125,000 a year, real-world fuel savings are estimated to be $556 annually.

"MVTS confirms the performance of our Halo Tire Inflator to deliver a significant fuel economy improvement for commercial fleets. This result reinforces the value of Aperia Technologies' ability to provide actionable insights from every wheel position that turns into better safety, better fuel economy, and a strong return on investment for fleets," said Ralph Dimenna, Aperia's chief commercial officer. "In a world where tire management can mean the difference between unrealized savings and ensuring safer, more efficient and more productive fleet performance, data-driven tire intelligence isn't just helpful — it's essential."

