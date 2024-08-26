Aperia Integrates with Geotab to Offer Halo Connect® for Tire Health Monitoring

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperia Technologies Inc., the market leader in tire management solutions for medium and heavy-duty truck fleets, is pleased to announce its integration with Geotab's unique open platform and SDK, to provide Halo Connect® on the Geotab Marketplace.

With Halo Connect integrated, drivers can access their tire health data directly from the Geotab Drive app without pairing to a gateway or downloading a new application. The add-in feature seamlessly links the vehicle to the corresponding tire health data. Therefore, drivers can conveniently receive tire health information in the same place where they log driving hours, conduct pre-trip inspections, and confirm vehicle health.

The Halo Connect add-in simplifies and streamlines pre-trip tire pressure inspections down to one click in the Geotab Drive app, saving valuable time. In addition, tire health alerts are sent directly to the driver's device when they have push notifications enabled. The fleet manager retains control of driver permissions and the ability to send customized messages to drivers. This targeted messaging allows the fleet to send the correct information promptly with actionable steps to drivers alongside crucial alerts.

The integration improves the driver's experience with tire and vehicle health. Consequently, fleets can ensure compliance and close the loop on issues efficiently and effectively. The Halo Connect add-in is available on the Geotab Drive app only to Halo Connect subscribers.

About Aperia Technologies, Inc.

Aperia Technologies makes transportation more efficient, safer, and better for the environment. The company's Halo Tire Management™ platform improves fuel economy and road safety while reducing tire expenditures, downtime, and maintenance costs for commercial fleets. Aperia offers the most comprehensive, user-friendly line-up of tire management solutions available to commercial fleets worldwide including Halo® Tire Inflator, Halo Connect®, and Halo Connect i3™. For more information, visit AperiaTech.com.

