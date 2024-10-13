Aperia Unlocks a New Era of Tire Management with Tread Diagnostics

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperia Technologies Inc., the market leader in tire management for medium- and heavy-duty truck fleets, today introduces the release of new dynamic, easy-to-use capabilities within its Halo Connect i3™ system, moving the industry into a new era of tire management. Halo Connect i3 now includes a tire tread diagnostics suite and remote tire pressure set point adjustment capability to unlock further optimization of safety, uptime, and overall fleet efficiency.

Aperia's new tread diagnostics suite delivers proactive tire service recommendations leveraging analyzed tread depth data. The system accepts multiple sources of basic tread depth data inputs, from paper clipboard scans of manual measurements to drive over readers, to forecast wear and recommend service when approaching specified pull points. Aperia also offers a premium option via a laser-based handheld 3D tread scanner that enables advanced tire service recommendations and maintenance insights. With the 3D scanner, the system can detect irregular and excessive tire wear, mismatched tires, and alignment issues to help fleets optimize their maintenance programs and maximize miles per 32nd.

Aperia's tread diagnostics suite is even more powerful when paired with the new Halo Connect i3 capability for fleet managers to remotely adjust tire pressure set points over the air for equipped vehicles. This capability provides unparalleled control and optimization of tire performance in a variety of conditions, offering the following benefits:

Adapting to Seasonal Temperature Fluctuations: Ambient temperature variations can significantly impact tire pressure. With over-the-air adjustability, fleet managers can proactively modify set points to compensate for seasonal or regional temperature changes.





Tailoring Setpoint Selections by Truck Application: The weight a truck carries is a significant factor in choosing an ideal target tire pressure, yet most fleets run the same pressure across all trucks/applications. Halo Connect i3 allows fleet managers to successfully select and tune target set points across the fleet based on varying load weights in different regions or applications.





Simplifying After-Tire-Change Adjustments: set point adjustability within Halo Connect i3 empowers fleet managers to also remotely certify and tune the inflation pressures for newly installed tires, ensuring post-maintenance performance.

"These new capabilities close the loop for active tire maintenance, transforming tire management for fleets," said Ralph Dimenna, CCO at Aperia Technologies. "These innovative features are simple to implement and act upon. Halo Connect i3 advanced tread diagnostics and remote adjustments deliver tremendous leverage for optimizing operations."

The tread diagnostic suite is available now for select pilot customers. It will be available to all Halo Connect customers in December via the Halo Tech App on Google Play and the Apple App Store. The Halo Tech app design streamlines the technician experience, allowing them to easily analyze up-to-date tire health data, including pressure and temperature readings, directly on their mobile devices or remotely through a web browser.

About Aperia Technologies, Inc.

Aperia Technologies makes transportation more efficient, safer, and better for the environment. The company's Halo Tire Management™ platform improves fuel economy and road safety while reducing tire expenditures, downtime, and maintenance costs for commercial fleets. Aperia offers the most comprehensive, user-friendly line-up of tire management solutions available to commercial fleets worldwide including Halo® Tire Inflator, Halo Connect®, and Halo Connect i3™. For more information, visit AperiaTech.com.

Media Contact

Aperia Technologies

Aperia Press Relations

[email protected]

1 (844) RUN HALO

