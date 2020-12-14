Aperian Global Celebrates 30th Anniversary

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperian Global, an international consulting and training company providing organizations with scalable, blended solutions to enable employees to work across borders and boundaries, celebrates its 30th anniversary in December 2020.

"We believe we've been able to make a positive impact on a lot of lives over the years by helping global organizations to become more inclusive ," co-founders Ted Dale and Ernie Gundling said in a statement. "We came together initially as business partners with a mission to help facilitate better understanding and teamwork across differences, both locally and globally. These days, people are more connected than ever through communication technology – but the fundamental issues that divide them are still present. Aperian Global's purpose is to help bridge differences across borders of all kinds."

Aperian Global helps clients to foster inclusive work environments, accelerate the development of future global leaders, improve virtual collaboration, and expand in new international markets. The company also helps to increase productivity and eliminate disruptions associated with dispersed teams, employee relocation abroad, and mergers and acquisitions.

The company has offices in the United States, France, Denmark, China, Singapore, and India, and partners with clients in over 60 countries, providing solutions for 40% of the Fortune Global 100.

Aperian Global's consulting, training, and online learning applications - including their flagship GlobeSmart ® learning platform - build knowledge and skills that enable employees from around the world to work together more effectively. GlobeSmart offers assessments, e-learning modules, culture guides, insightful metrics, and much more. The platform has over one million users from over 200 organizations and universities worldwide and is often combined with live training and systemic changes to provide blended, scalable talent development solutions.

In 2021, Aperian Global will celebrate a milestone — the 100th country added to GlobeSmart's in-depth Culture Guide database , valued by clients for its original research and the depth of country content that it contains. 2021 will also bring a renewed emphasis on the popular Inclusive Behaviors Inventory , a statistically validated assessment that measures individuals on key dimensions of inclusion.

"It's good to see how far Aperian Global has come over these 30 years," the co-founders said. "We're even more excited to see what can be accomplished together with our global colleagues in the future."

