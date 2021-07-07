Aperian Global, Inc. Launches "Version 3.0" of Inclusive Behaviors Inventory

OAKLAND, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperian Global, a global inclusion & diversity consulting and training organization, is proud to announce the launch of Version 3.0 of its Inclusive Behaviors Inventory, or IBI, on the GlobeSmart learning platform.

Version 3.0 represents a significant upgrade to the IBI, Aperian Global's groundbreaking, science-based online assessment. Powered by the company's Inclusive Behaviors ModelSM, the IBI assessment shows where users rank across five dimensions of inclusion; this framework provides five clear ways to help individuals and organizations learn and grow.

"We know that better inclusionary practices within organizations are both socially responsible and great for business," Amanda Worsfold, Director of Product at Aperian Global, said. "This major update to the Inclusive Behaviors Inventory better enables users and organizations to take critical steps towards global inclusion."

Updates in the IBI 3.0 release include:

Completely revised survey items and enhanced final reporting

A "Leadership Indicator" for users who identify as people managers; the survey updates dynamically to show relevant questions based on the user's role.

New scores for key inclusion indicators including "Psychological Safety" and "Prejudice Reduction"

Dynamic, smart advice based on the user's score for each dimension and sub-dimension

"The increase in items, changes to the items, and an expansion of the scoring scale have helped the IBI achieve even stronger statistical validity and reliability," Worsfold said.

More details on the IBI 3.0 can be found here . Additionally, the release of the IBI 3.0 coincides with the release of "Inclusive Leadership, Global Impact," co-written by the company's co-founder and Managing Partner Dr. Ernest Gundling and Dr. Cheryl Williams . The book demonstrates how global inclusion initiatives can be combined with local insights to engage valuable employees around the world, mitigate a range of legal and brand reputation risks, and position their organizations for a new wave of innovation and growth propelled by a truly inclusive work environment.

The book can be found HERE .

For more information on Aperian Global, visit www.aperianglobal.com . For more information on the IBI, please visit www.globesmart.com .

