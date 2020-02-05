Aperiomics Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Operating Officer and Lead Clinical Laboratory Technologist

STERLING, Va., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperiomics, the innovative biotechnology business combining artificial intelligence and advanced genomic sequencing to revolutionize infectious disease identification, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth P. Pyle and Michelle Strobeck to the positions of Chief Operating Officer and Lead Clinical Laboratory Technologist, respectively.

Elizabeth P. Pyle is a seasoned executive with an extensive background in business development, strategic planning, marketing, and operations management. Prior to joining Aperiomics, Ms. Pyle directed the University of Virginia's National Science Foundation Innovation-Corps Program, designing undergraduate and graduate curricula for the School of Engineering & Applied Sciences' Technology Entrepreneurship Program. She also founded Pyle & Associates, LLC – an Interim Executive Management firm providing customized consulting for clients operating across several diversified industries. In her role as Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Pyle will oversee corporate operations and quality management of Aperiomics' DNA-testing services.

"Ms. Pyle brings with her an extraordinary ability to ensure long-term objectives are developed, executed, and monitored for success," said Aperiomics Chief Executive Officer Dr. Crystal Icenhour, Ph.D. "The clarity of her vision is informed by a highly diverse and successful career as an entrepreneur – her understanding of business operations will undoubtedly cement Aperiomics' continued growth in the fields of biotechnology and healthcare moving into 2020."

Michelle Strobeck is a veteran laboratory technician with over a decade of experience working with next-generation genomic sequencing technology and DNA extraction tools. Before joining Aperiomics, Ms. Strobeck assisted Inova Health System's research and development work, customizing and validating standard operating procedures for various manual and automated clinical DNA-testing protocols. Earlier in her career, she worked closely with Aperiomics' Chief Clinical Officer Dr. C. Alexander Valencia, Ph.D. within Emory University School of Medicine's Genetics Laboratory, helping to lead the facility's DNA isolation, PCR sequencing, Southern Blot, and FLP testing capabilities. As Lead Clinical Laboratory Technologist, Ms. Strobeck will work to ensure Aperiomics' new facility functions at peak efficiency and effectiveness.

"Ms. Strobeck's expertise in building laboratories from the ground-up will serve as an incredible resource as our clinical capabilities continue to expand," said Dr. Valencia. "While our team prepares for CLIA-certification and beyond, Ms. Strobeck's know-how in designing, refining, and validating our operational protocols will prove essential for keeping the team on track."

Ms. Pyle holds a M.B.A. degree from Averett University, a M.Ed. from the University of Houston, and a B.A. in Geology from Cedar Crest College. She has served on various boards including the Board of Directors for the Charlottesville Venture Group, where she chaired the Business Plan Review and Annual Business Forum Committees. Ms. Strobeck received her B.S. in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

About Aperiomics

The only company of its kind and scope in the world combining advanced DNA testing, the power of big data and decades of infectious disease expertise, Aperiomics is revolutionizing the way that medical professionals around the world identify infections. Supported by the National Science Foundation, Aperiomics identifies every known bacteria, virus, fungus, and parasite through deep shotgun metagenomic sequencing, using its proprietary, world-renowned database containing over 37,000 microorganisms. Helping doctors and their patients identify the causes of infections that other tests cannot identify, Aperiomics streamlines the path to a positive clinical outcome. Responsible for solving more than 1,000 medical mysteries, patients and their physicians often contact Aperiomics after suffering with medical conditions for years and hearing about Aperiomics' life-changing success stories. Aperiomics was named Life Science Innovator of the Year in 2016 and International Start Up of the Year in 2018.

