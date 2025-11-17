APEROL® DECLARES THE FIRST-EVER “APEROLIDAYS,” SPRITZING THE SEASON WITH TOGETHERNESS, STYLE, AND ITALIAN JOY

This winter, Aperol is turning everyday moments into festive occasions through new merchandise and seasonal moments happening throughout New York City to bring Italian aperitivo culture to life. Guests can enjoy seasonal cocktails, immersive décor, and limited-edition experiences inspired by the joy of the Italian aperitivo.

The campaign is all about embracing the spirit of togetherness, not just during the summer months, but all year long. To bring the Aperolidays to life, the brand has partnered with actress and Aperol Spritz fan Nina Dobrev, showcasing Aperol Spritz as the perfect cocktail for the holiday season. Fans of Aperol Spritz and Nina can view the content on her Instagram page now @nina .

"The Aperol Spritz has always been my go-to drink when I'm celebrating with friends," said Nina Dobrev. "Especially during the holidays, there's something about having an Aperol Spritz with the people I love that instantly feels joyful and effortless. It's the perfect way to toast to the season."

To help fans host their own Italian-inspired gatherings and create an Aperol Spritz at home, fans can purchase a limited edition holiday cocktail kit through Cocktail Courier. Each kit includes Aperol, Prosecco, soda water, fresh oranges, and festive extras such as themed earmuffs, an official Aperol Spritz ornament, and iconic glassware. The kits are available for delivery to select states at https://www.aperol.com/en-us/our-products/holiday-spritz-kit/ starting November 17th while supplies last.

"We wanted to show that the Aperol Spritz isn't just a summer drink, it helps create moments of connection that fit every season," said Allison Varone, Head of Marketing, Campari America. "Aperolidays brings that warmth and togetherness to life in true Italian style."

Building on its popular merch platform, Aperol is also introducing new items to their holiday collection on https://us-shop.aperol.com/collections/aperol-winter-collection , featuring everything from cozy knit sweaters and ornaments to drink charms and keychains, offering fans ready-to-gift options for the holiday season or to enjoy themselves at home. Items for the collection will be available for purchase starting November 17th and prices for these special items range from $8 to $80.

Throughout the season, fans can follow along on @AperolSpritzOfficial and #Aperolidays for more information, and behind-the-scenes content of Aperol-inspired moments happening throughout New York City and to see how the brand is celebrating the joy of Aperol Spritz this holiday.

Aperol invites everyone to find their own Aperoliday moments filled with connection, joy, and, of course, a perfectly poured Aperol Spritz. Aperol reminds fans to enjoy the season responsibly.

Aperol Spritz Recipe

"3-2-1" Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

3 Parts of Prosecco D.O.C.

2 Parts of Aperol

1 Part of Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

1 Slice of orange

METHOD: In a wine glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Prosecco D.O.C. followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water and garnish with an orange slice. The result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

GLASS: Wine glass

ABOUT APEROL/APEROL SPRITZ

Aperol® is the iconic aperitif known globally for its bright orange hue and unique floral flavor profile, which derives from a secret recipe that has remained unchanged for over a century. Launched in 1919 by the Barbieri Brothers in the Veneto Region of Italy, and recognized for sparking joyful connections and creating memorable, shared experiences, the signature cocktail, the Aperol Spritz, evokes the Italian lifestyle of togetherness.

Aperol Spritz is the #1 cocktail in Italy*, and the #8 cocktail globally**. The signature cocktail is made by mixing Aperol, Prosecco, and a splash of soda water in a wine glass full of ice, and garnishing with a slice of orange. Its light, herbaceous, and floral flavor profile truly make it the ideal drink for every occasion.

*Source: BVA Doxa – based on cocktail consumption in the past 3 months, overall and during the aperitif, within a list of 34 cocktails. Research conducted in April 2024 among a sample of 1,283 alcoholic drinkers, aged 18-55 y.o. in Italy.

**Source: Drinks International's 2024 Brand Report

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional, and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey, and Appleton Estate. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates in 25 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 5,100 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en

