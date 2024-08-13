APEROL®, THE JOYFUL SPIRIT OF ITALY, RETURNS TO THE US OPEN CELEBRATING APERITIVO WITH TENNIS LOVERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

Aperol will again be bringing a slice of Italian culture to the world of tennis at the US Open with an Aperitivo experience to compliment daytime sipping to golden hour toasts. Guests can make lasting memories with friends at the Aperol Spritz Bar, a branded indoor-outdoor patio space, located off the grounds' primary esplanade, just east of the main entrance to Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Aperol Spritz Bar will serve Aperitivo boxes with light bites for guests to enjoy that pair perfectly with Italy's #1 cocktail*, the Aperol Spritz.

An authentic Italian Ape Truck will also be set up near court 5 as a place to connect with friends in between matches through Labor Day. In addition, fans can stop by either of the two Aperol Bar Carts stationed inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on the west side of the stadium, as well as just outside of the Food Village.

The Aperol Spritz Bar will also be open during Fan Week from August 19th to 25th where attendees can get a first glimpse of the excitement before the championship officially begins. Additionally, Aperol will celebrate finals week as a partner of Finals Fan Fest on September 7th and 8th, a new offering from the USTA taking place inside Louis Armstrong Stadium and in the Fountain Plaza.

Multihyphenate, Ashley Park, best known for her role in Emily in Paris, will join Aperol to kick off the championship and help set the mood for an unforgettable moment with friends. "I've loved playing and watching tennis ever since I was young, and it has always been my dream to attend a grand slam. I can't wait to watch the US Open and enjoy the match while sipping a bright and bubbly Aperol Spritz, which became one of my favorite cocktails while filming in Europe. The vibrant flavor makes it perfect for spending time in the sun together with my favorite people."

"We're excited to have tennis lovers join the joy with Aperol again for our second year as an official partner of the US Open," said Andrea Sengara, Campari America's VP of Marketing. "Aperol and the US Open share deep-rooted traditions and values centered around uniting people, making the brand a perfect match for this iconic daytime social event."

For the first time, the iconic orange aperitivo is bringing The Aperol Merch Shop to the US. For its initial drop, the brand is introducing an exclusive apparel collection to celebrate one of the Summer's most popular sports, tennis. The new capsule collection is inspired by Aperol's signature joyful orange hue and leans into popular tenniscore and racquet sport aesthetics. Perfect for all summer and daytime joyful occasions, the bespoke line is casual yet premium. Aperol's Tennis Capsule Collection can be purchased at https://us-shop.aperol.com/ beginning today, Tuesday, August 13, with prices starting at $25 USD. Stay tuned for news from The Aperol Merch Shop and future drops from the brand!

Aperol encourages LDA fans of the US Open to join the joy whether at home or on site at the stadium. To amplify the partnership locally and nationally, the brand will collaborate with notable influencers to share social content, and will launch digital content through paid media and e-commerce channels, including a strategic placement streaming on ESPN.

Aperol welcomes all adults 21+, whether at the US Open or watching from home, to enjoy the experience together with Aperol .

Aperol reminds all fans to enjoy this upcoming tournament season responsibly.

ABOUT APEROL

Aperol® is the iconic aperitif known globally for its bright orange hue and unique floral flavor profile which derives from a secret recipe that has remained unchanged for over a century. Launched in 1919 by the Barbieri Brothers in the Veneto Region of Italy, and recognized for sparking joyful connections and creating memorable, shared experiences, the signature cocktail, the Aperol Spritz, evokes the Italian lifestyle of togetherness.

Aperol Spritz is the #1 cocktail in Italy*, and the #6 cocktail globally**. The signature cocktail is made by mixing Aperol, Cinzano Prosecco, and a splash of soda in a wine glass full of ice, and garnishing with a slice of orange. Its light, herbaceous, and floral flavor profile truly make it the ideal drink for every occasion.

*Source: Doxa, April 2023 online study, sample of 1,802 alc. cocktail drinkers 18-55 y.o. in the past 3 months in Italy

**Source: Drinks International's 2022 Brand Report

