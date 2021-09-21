Aperture announces the purchase of American Bio Engineers

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture, LLC ("Aperture"), a Trinity Hunt Partners ("THP") portfolio company, announced its partnership with American Bio Engineers, LLC ("ABE") today. ABE, founded by Brian Jones in 2009, is a premier provider of biomechanical and accident reconstruction forensic engineering services based in Las Vegas, Nevada, with satellite offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and San Diego, California.

"We are excited to welcome our new ABE colleagues to the Aperture team," commented Robert Joyce, President and CEO of Aperture. "We are humbled to have someone of Brian's professionalism, expertise, and experience join us as we continue to build the Aperture forensic engineering service offering across the country, and we look forward to working with the ABE team during our journey ahead. Their addition to the team significantly expands the value we can bring to our clients."

Brian Jones, President of American Bio Engineers, commented: "Our partnership with Aperture and THP has created excitement from within as visions of growth and increased proficiency appear solidified. Aperture's unwavering commitment to excellence and high standards mesh well with the ABE core values grounded in leading edge techniques and quality services. This partnership will enhance our continued service to current clients while allowing service of a national customer base and establishing groundbreaking channels in forensic engineering."

Pete Stein, THP Managing Partner and Chairman of Aperture, added "Aperture's partnership with ABE adds yet another preeminent forensic engineering services group to the Aperture platform. We look forward to further supporting the company as it continues to grow and provide exceptional service quality for our clients and extraordinary work experience for our employees."

About Aperture

Aperture is a full-service provider of litigation-focused forensic engineering services primarily in the areas of premises liability, workplace safety, accident reconstruction, biomechanical engineering, and construction defect analysis. It currently consists of Wexco International, Scientific Analysis, Inc., VA Forensics, LLC, and American Bio Engineers and has its headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with additional locations in Texas (Dallas and Cedar Park), California (Carlsbad, Berkeley, Marina del Rey, and San Diego), Nevada (Las Vegas), and Arizona (Scottsdale). For more information, visit www.aperturellc.com.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with business owners to build world-class business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. With over $775 million of assets under management, Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial expertise to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

