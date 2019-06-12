Aperture Investors, LLC Selects SEI's Series Trust as Turnkey Operating Platform for Its New World Opportunities Fund

OAKS, Pa., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI's Advisors' Inner Circle Fund® Trust (AIC) has been selected by Aperture Investors, LLC to provide a turnkey operating platform for its Aperture New World Opportunities Fund (MUTF: ANWOX). Employing an industry-disrupting fee structure, Aperture's fund primarily invests in securities tied to emerging market economies and seeks total return consisting of current income and capital appreciation. Through SEI's (NASDAQ: SEIC) Investment Manager Services division, AIC supplies customized operating infrastructure and services to investment organizations around the world.

The AIC platform provides a comprehensive, flexible operating structure and service solution, including an independent board of trustees and a scalable infrastructure that encompasses fund administration, accounting, investor servicing and distribution services. Since its inception over 25 years ago, the platform has grown significantly, supporting more than $70 billion in fund assets across 130 mutual funds on behalf of 50 investment advisors.

Aperture's New World Opportunities Fund tries to identify the best risk-adjusted returns and exploit inefficiencies across more than 75 countries. The fund looks to outperform the Bloomberg Barclays EM USD Aggregate 1-5 Year Total Return Index (BEM5TRUU), and when performance is at or below the benchmark, Aperture charges a management fee competitive with passive ETFs in the emerging markets bond category. As outperformance is generated, Aperture charges a performance-linked fee on returns in excess of the fund's benchmark up to a cap.

"At Aperture, we believe it's the responsibility of active managers to achieve outperformance, and we are focused on prioritizing our clients and their investment experiences in order to do so," said Peter Kraus, Chairman and CEO of the New York City based Aperture Investors. "SEI's impressive series trust platform aligns with our commitment to provide high-quality service and demonstrable value to our investors, and we're excited to form a strategic partnership on this fund."

"We're pleased to provide Aperture Investors with an efficient, flexible platform that can be customized to accommodate the unique characteristics of the New World Opportunities Fund, while also meeting the firm's high and differentiated investor experience objectives. We look forward to supporting Aperture as they continue their growth trajectory," said John Alshefski, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of SEI's Investment Manager Services division.

SEI helped pioneer the series trust concept by introducing the Advisors' Inner Circle Fund Trust as an institutional-quality, turnkey mutual fund operating platform in 1991. The AIC series trust enables investment organizations to rapidly launch and grow mutual funds and ETFs without having to build their own fund operating infrastructure. The solution is also designed for asset managers seeking a more cost-effective way to operate existing funds.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $945 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $332 billion in assets under management and $609 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI's Investment Manager Services Division

Investment Manager Services supplies investment organizations of all types with advanced operating infrastructure they must have to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's award-winning global operating platform provides investment managers and asset owners with customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies and jurisdictions. Our services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI partners with more than 550 traditional and alternative asset managers, as well as sovereign wealth managers and family offices, representing over $24.5 trillion in assets, including 45 of the top 100 asset managers worldwide. For more information, visit seic.com/ims.

About Aperture Investors, LLC

Aperture is reestablishing trust in the asset management industry by aligning client interests with its own. Its mission is outperformance. Aperture strategies charge low fees comparable with passive ETFs in the same category when performance is at or below stated benchmarks. When and only when returns are generated in excess of a strategy's benchmark, Aperture charges a performance-linked fee. Aperture investment teams are also compensated primarily on outperformance rather than assets under management. Led by industry veteran Peter Krause in partnership with Generali, one of the world's largest insurers, Aperture's mission is embedded in its fee and compensation structures, as well as in the ways it openly engages with the investing community online. To learn more about Aperture, its managers, and its innovative structure, visit us at www.apertureinvestors.com.

Carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risk, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the fund's full and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.apertureinvestors.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Aperture New World Opportunities Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO). SIDCO is not affiliated with Aperture Investors LLC.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. High yield bonds involve greater risks of default or downgrade and are more volatile than investment grade securities, due to the speculative nature of their investments. International investments may involve risk or capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to these factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. The Fund may use derivatives and leverage, which may increase volatility and magnify the Fund's gains or losses.

