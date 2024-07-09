Aperture, LLC announces the purchase of The BERO Group, Inc.

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture, LLC ("Aperture"), a Trinity Hunt Partners ("THP") portfolio company, announced its partnership with The BERO Group, Inc. ("Bero") today. Rick Bero Founded The BERO Group in 1995 and currently chairs the firm's Intellectual Property service line, while co-chairing its Commercial Litigation service offering. Rick and his firm are well known in the forensic expert industry having presented, instructed and written articles on topics including intangible assets, intellectual property damages, working with experts and various accounting issues over the course of his career. He is the author of The Litigator's Damages Blueprint: The Pragmatic Solution (422 Doty, LLC; 2020), a guide to his five-step process to help litigators build a strong damages analysis. The BERO Group is headquartered in Pewaukee, WI.

"For almost thirty years, The BERO Group's commitment to quality, clients, professionalism, and integrity have been the basis for their well-earned reputation," commented Robert E. Joyce, Jr., CEO and President of Aperture. "Consistently achieving this distinction over such a prolonged period is a remarkable testament to Rick's leadership, and to the contributions of his brother Ron and Jim McGovern, his two partners. Their collective leadership, vision, and thought leadership are a perfect fit for the Aperture team. We welcome Rick, Ron, and Jim and their team and are looking forward to working with them as we continue to unlock the full potential of our company for our clients."

Mr. Bero commented on behalf of The BERO Group, "Joining Aperture is an exciting and important step for our entire team. We connected with Colin Baker, Rob Joyce and Jeremy Donelan immediately. It was clear we were aligned. We cannot wait to get started working together."

Aperture is a full-service provider of forensic expertise and litigation dispute support services in the areas of premises liability, workplace safety, accident reconstruction, biomechanical engineering, human factors, construction claims, economic damages, and intellectual property disputes (www.aperturellc.com). Aperture is headquartered in Arlington, Texas, with additional locations in California (Berkeley, Carlsbad, El Segundo, and Long Beach), Massachusetts (Boston), Nevada (Las Vegas), New Mexico (Albuquerque), and Texas (Cedar Park, Dallas, Houston, Rockwall, and Southlake).

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas.

