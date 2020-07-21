Aperture VC and Impact ROI Announce Strategic Partnership, Launch Allies in Action™ Web Forum on Racial and Economic Equity

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allies in Action™, a new web forum created from a strategic partnership between Aperture VC and Impact ROI LLC, held its inaugural event on July 8. The Zoom-based event featured a prestigious group of speakers from the venture capital, real estate, healthcare, management consulting and media/publishing industries. The original insights and content generated will be made available to the public on the Impact ROI web site ( http://www.impactroiglobal.com/ ) and on the Podco Media Networks web site ( http://podcomedia.com/ ). Allies in Action™ will announce new events regularly, with topics such as D&I best practices for corporate investing and innovation, CSR/ESG measurement and reporting, recruiting and supply chain resiliency to name a few.

Aperture VC co-founder Garnet Heraman says, "I'm excited about the long term potential of the strategic partnership between Aperture VC and Impact ROI." "Our first collaboration, the Allies in Action™ web forum, is a seamless extension of our firm's commitment to create lasting, systemic change in the venture capital and early stage tech space to insure this unprecedented moment in time is not squandered."

Impact ROI CEO Steve Rochlin says, "Allies in Action™ combines the mission-based strengths of Aperture VC and Impact ROI to harness the corporate profit-motive in the fight against systemic racism. Our thesis, backed by the groundbreaking Project ROI research, shows that companies that take a strategic approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion financially outperform their peers."

About Aperture VC

Led by seasoned investors William Crowder and Garnet Heraman, Aperture VC is preparing a new seed-focused diversity fund. The Aperture fund model offers a systemic solution to a systemic problem in venture capital and early stage funding. Aperture acts as the Diversity Investing API™ for Fortune 1000 companies that rapidly transforms their diversity commitments into tangible action. The Aperture platform connects and aligns corporations, diversity allies, and diverse founders to reimagine the innovation landscape for the Multicultural Mainstream™. Press Inquiries: Mark Reed-Edwards, 508-439-4391, [email protected]

About Impact ROI

IMPACT ROI is a management consulting firm founded by 24-year industry veteran Steve Rochlin to help clients maximize their financial, social, and environmental performance. IMPACT ROI works to enable companies, NGOs, and government agencies alike to take full advantage of the landmark findings of the Project ROI research series, described by Forbes as a "godsend" for those working in the ESG, Sustainability, and CSR professions. Project ROI has demonstrated that when done well, ESG helps companies improve sales, share price, productivity, employee turnover and brand reputation. Press Inquiries: Lisa Novick, 301-346-5432, [email protected]

SOURCE Aperture VC; Impact ROI

Related Links

http://www.impactroiglobal.com

