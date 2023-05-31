Aperture Venture Capital and VC Unleashed Announce Strategic Partnership

Aperture to sponsor Shift VC 2023 annual event, explore other collaboration.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture Venture Capital, a seed stage venture firm that invests in diverse and female founders building the future of financial innovation, announced its strategic partnership with VC Unleashed, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting racial diversity in the global VC and startup ecosystem.

To kick off the partnership, Aperture will sponsor the VC Unleashed annual event, Shift VC, to be held in New York City from June 22-24 2023. Shift VC is a one of its kind in-person event dedicated to diversifying the VC and startup ecosystem. Attendees will learn from current investors, upskill their industry & VC-specific knowledge, and connect with investors and founders alike. Based on previous event attendance, Shift VC 2023 is expected to draw hundreds of investors, founders and MBA students in person and online. Aperture VC co-founder William Crowder will address attendees at the event. Future plans for the partnership include MBA forums, internship programs, and research on capital allocation trends for BIPOC fund managers.

"We are excited to partner with VC Unleashed on the 2023 Shift VC annual event," said Garnet Heraman, co-founder of Aperture VC. "Their mission and methods align well with Aperture's unique vision of what the future of VC looks like for diverse investors and founders of the Multicultural Mainstream™."

Tanvi Lal, co-founder of VC Unleashed and an investor at Intuit Ventures, commented, "I am thrilled to have the support of the mission-aligned team at Aperture VC as we work to reimagine a more inclusive VC and startup landscape around the world."

About Aperture Venture Capital

Aperture Venture Capital is a new investing paradigm developed to back diverse founders across the US who are using financial innovation to build the next generation of game-changing tech companies. Aperture VC's investors include leading Fortune 1000 corporations committed to building an inclusive economy through partnership and collaboration. These corporate partners, along with other mission-aligned investors, provide support, resources, and expertise that accelerate growth, increase distribution, and enhance the funding options for Aperture VC's portfolio companies. For more information, visit aperturevc.com.

Press Inquiries: Philip McKenzie, [email protected], 949 414 7884.

About VC Unleashed

VC Unleashed is a non-profit dedicated to increasing BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) representation in the venture capital and startup ecosystem by providing education, sharing resources, and building community. For more information, visit https://vcunleashed.xyz/.

Press Inquiries: Tanvi Lal, [email protected], 512-318-2199.

