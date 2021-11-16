Aperture Venture Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with InnovateHER Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture Venture Capital, a $75M seed-stage venture fund that invests in Black, Latino, and female founders building the future of fintech and related market spaces, announced a new strategic partnership with InnovateHER Inc., one of the largest entrepreneurial organizations in the country devoted to supporting a diverse spectrum of female founders. InnovateHER has approximately 5,000 members, 64% of whom identify as diverse or intersectional - specifically belonging to more than one marginalized demographic. Under the terms of the new partnership, Aperture VC will support selected InnovateHER programs in three main areas: Professional Development, Advocacy and Mentorship. The Aperture VC linkage with InnovateHER will offer entrepreneurs access to the fund's managing partners and extensive ecosystem of corporate and strategic partners.

Aperture VC managing partner Garnet Heraman says, "I've seen firsthand - with my own family members - the unfulfilled potential of women who would benefit from InnovateHER's entrepreneurship programs and resources. We are proud to support the InnovateHER mission of making access to capital and capabilities more frictionless for all female founders." InnovateHER founder and CEO Lauren Conaway notes,"More women are launching businesses than ever - and it's crucial that we offer more support and resources to marginalized founders in order to level the playing field. Through this partnership with Aperture VC, we look forward to forging more access points to opportunity for the leaders we serve."

About Aperture VC

Aperture Venture Capital is VC for the Multicultural Mainstream™. We have created a new investing paradigm purpose-built to back diverse founders across the US who are building the next generation of game-changing tech companies. Aperture VC's investors are leading corporations, endowments and other institutions committed to building an inclusive economy through partnership and collaboration. Known for the innovative Diversity Investing API℠ platform, we work closely with treasury and corporate ventures units to expand their diversity investing toolbox. Led by seasoned technology investors William Crowder and Garnet Heraman, Aperture VC helps Fortune 500 companies, endowments and institutions rapidly transform DEI strategy into measurable impact that amplifies their bottom line over time.

About InnovateHER KC

InnovateHER KC is a fast-growing 4,700+ member leadership community serving women and individuals from marginalized gender communities in the verticals of entrepreneurship, community advocacy, civic leadership, education, and the arts. We offer our members support through what we call our Five Pillars; social connection, professional development, championship, mentorship, and resource sharing.

Our reason for being and our promise to our members is a commitment to true inclusion and low-barrier-to-entry. We hope to do our part to democratize access to opportunity for ALL leaders who want to enact radical, positive change in their communities. Press Inquiries: Jessica Powell, 1+ 816 301 5385.

