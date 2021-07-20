Aperture Venture Capital Closes First Round of $75M Corporate Diversity Fund

With the support of our LP's, Aperture VC is rewriting the the corporate playbook for diversity investing. Tweet this

Joon Cho, Head of Venture Investing at FIS, commented, "We are excited to serve as a lead investor in Aperture's inaugural fund. This investment is an integral part of our commitment to provide innovative technologies that bring more people into the digital economy. With strategic investment partners like Aperture, we will access the broader talent pool and diverse perspectives of underrepresented groups. FIS is proud to play a leading role in this important endeavor."

"At Truist Ventures, our goal is to support diverse founders while delivering innovative solutions for our clients," said Vanessa Vreeland, head of Truist Ventures. "Aperture's engagement model solves a critical pain point for advancing diversity in the tech sector and economic empowerment. As an anchor investor, our partnership with Aperture helps build better lives and communities by supporting underserved founders at scale."

"William and Garnet's extensive experience investing in and supporting diverse founders at the early stage drew us to Aperture," said Peter Sanborn, managing partner of PayPal Ventures. "With this investment, PayPal has the opportunity to expand venture capital funding and wealth creation opportunities for diverse founders. We're honored to join the fund as part of our commitment to racial equity."

About Aperture Venture Capital

Aperture Venture Capital is VC for the Multicultural Mainstream™. We have created a new investing paradigm purpose-built to back diverse founders across the US who are building the next generation of game-changing tech companies. Aperture VC's investors are leading corporations, endowments and other institutions committed to building an inclusive economy through partnership and collaboration. Known for the innovative Diversity Investing API℠ platform, we work closely with treasury and corporate ventures units to expand their diversity investing toolbox. Led by seasoned technology investors William Crowder and Garnet Heraman, Aperture VC helps Fortune 500 companies, endowments and institutions rapidly transform DEI strategy into measurable impact that amplifies their bottom line over time.

